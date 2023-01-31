Transfer Deadline Day: Leeds United announces Diego Monteiro signing

Leeds United announced the deadline day signing of defender, Diogo Monteiro, who joins the club from Swiss Super League side Servette FC on Tuesday.

Monteiro, who made his league debut for Servette at the age of 16, is the third youngest player to make an appearance in the Swiss Super League.

The defender has also made a number of international appearances through various age groups for Portugal, from Under-15 to Under-19 levels, representing the country over 30 times.

At the club level, he has played seven times in all competitions for the Maroons, who currently sit third in the league table.

The recently turned 18-year-old has agreed a three-and-a-half year contract at Elland Road and will initially join up with the Under-21s squad.

Follow all January deadline day stories here: