Football EPL EPL Klopp backs Thiago despite conceding penalty on Liverpool debut Jurgen Klopp backed Liverpool's new signing Thiago Alcantara after the midfielder gave away a penalty in the 2-0 win against Chelsea on Sunday. Team Sportstar 21 September, 2020 14:46 IST Thiago Alcantara (Right) celebrates Liverpool's 2-0 win over Chelsea with manager Jurgen Klopp. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 21 September, 2020 14:46 IST Liverpool's star signing Thiago Alcantara made his Premier League debut as a second-half substitute in Sunday's match against Chelsea. The Spaniard was his usual self pulling strings in the midfield but made an error when he fouled Timo Werner inside the box which led to a penalty in the 70th minute.Reds keeper Alisson came to the rescue as he made a superb save to thwart Jorginho's spot kick as the champion coasted to a 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reflected on the positive result as he felt Thiago was the right player to send in after Chelsea was down to 10 men following a red card to defender Andreas Christensen in the first half. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos