Klopp backs Thiago despite conceding penalty on Liverpool debut

Liverpool's star signing Thiago Alcantara made his Premier League debut as a second-half substitute in Sunday's match against Chelsea. The Spaniard was his usual self pulling strings in the midfield but made an error when he fouled Timo Werner inside the box which led to a penalty in the 70th minute.

Reds keeper Alisson came to the rescue as he made a superb save to thwart Jorginho's spot kick as the champion coasted to a 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reflected on the positive result as he felt Thiago was the right player to send in after Chelsea was down to 10 men following a red card to defender Andreas Christensen in the first half.