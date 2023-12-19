MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Christian Eriksen sends message of support to Lockyer following cardiac arrest

The Welsh centre back also collapsed in Luton’s promotion playoff final win in May and later had surgery to fix an atrial fibrillation, before he was given the green light to continue his playing career.

Published : Dec 19, 2023 07:45 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Manchester United’s Christian Eriksen during warm up before a UEFA Champions League match.
FILE PHOTO: Manchester United’s Christian Eriksen during warm up before a UEFA Champions League match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Manchester United’s Christian Eriksen during warm up before a UEFA Champions League match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Manchester United’s Christian Eriksen, who collapsed on the pitch playing for Denmark at Euro 2020, has sent a message of support to Luton Town captain Tom Lockyer who suffered a cardiac arrest during Saturday’s Premier League game at Bournemouth.

The match was abandoned in the 65th minute with the score 1-1 after Lockyer collapsed on the pitch with no other player near him.

ALSO READ: Key Newcastle injuries concern Howe before “dangerous” Chelsea clash

“Well first of all, I hope he’s okay,” midfielder Eriksen, who suffered a cardiac arrest himself during Denmark’s Euro 2020 game against Finland in June 2021, told BetFred.

“I’ve read and seen what’s happened and I hope he’s okay, takes his time, is in a healthy way and his family are there to support him. I cross my fingers that he’s fine.

“My advice to him would be to make the best decision you can. Listen to the doctors and if (they) tell you to maybe do something else then respect that.

“There’s nothing that’s going to hold you back, but in the end it all depends on how he’s feeling and what the doctors are saying. He has to make the decision with his family on what’s next, but he should take his time and focus on himself.”

The Welsh centre back also collapsed in Luton’s promotion playoff final win in May and later had surgery to fix an atrial fibrillation, before he was given the green light to continue his playing career.

Related stories

Related Topics

Premier League /

Premier League 2023-24 /

Luton Town /

Christian Eriksen /

Manchester United

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Christian Eriksen sends message of support to Lockyer following cardiac arrest
    Reuters
  2. FIFA Club World Cup 2023: Veterans Marcelo and Felipe Melo key to Fluminense beating Al Ahly in semifinal
    AP
  3. La Liga 2023/24: Girona back on top of Spanish league after beating Alaves
    AP
  4. SA vs IND Dream11 prediction, 2nd ODI: Playing XI info, squads, fantasy team for India vs South Africa match
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs SA, 2nd ODI Live streaming info: When and where to watch the second One Day International between South Africa and India
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Christian Eriksen sends message of support to Lockyer following cardiac arrest
    Reuters
  2. Premier League: Manchester City fined 120,000 pounds by FA over player conduct in Tottenham draw
    Reuters
  3. Premier League: Van Dijk slams Manchester United’s caution after Liverpool draw
    AFP
  4. Premier League: Liverpool condemns damage to Manchester United bus
    Reuters
  5. Premier League: Ten Hag praises ‘almost perfect’ Manchester United defence in Anfield draw
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Christian Eriksen sends message of support to Lockyer following cardiac arrest
    Reuters
  2. FIFA Club World Cup 2023: Veterans Marcelo and Felipe Melo key to Fluminense beating Al Ahly in semifinal
    AP
  3. La Liga 2023/24: Girona back on top of Spanish league after beating Alaves
    AP
  4. SA vs IND Dream11 prediction, 2nd ODI: Playing XI info, squads, fantasy team for India vs South Africa match
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs SA, 2nd ODI Live streaming info: When and where to watch the second One Day International between South Africa and India
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment