Tottenham vs Arsenal: Premier League North London Derby LIVE

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live blog of this evening's North London derby between Premier League heavyweights Tottenham and Arsenal. Match kick-off at 9pm IST.

-----

7:45 pm: Tottenham will be playing its first North London derby at the newly-constructed Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Here are some of the side's best goals against Arsenal at the White Hard Lane, its previous home ground -

Match preview:

Tenth-placed Tottenham has a chance to sneak past Arsenal and jump to the 8th spot in the Premier League table when the two sides clash this evening at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium. While Spurs have picked up eight points in five games since the season's restart last month, Arsenal claimed 10 points.

Arsenal has been more impressive than Tottenham since the restart, especially in an attacking sense. Tottenham has kept three clean sheets in its last four games, but has managed only five goals in five games, compared to Arsenal's 10.

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho says the North London derby, his first, is 'not a match that will decide big things' but knows the importance of bragging rights for fans. “This moment we are both in a very similar situations,” Mourinho told reporters on Friday. “It's not that incredible emotion where we are fighting for something really big, more than just to finish above the other one.

“Both of us, realistically, are not fighting for a Champions League position. But it's a big match for the table, and on top of that there is a rivalry. Clubs are made by and for the fans and the fans have a special feeling for this match and so the people on the pitch have to fight,” he said.

Team news

Tottenham: The home side will be without Dele Alli, who is still struggling with a hamstring injury, while defender Eric Dier is suspended. Japhet Tanganga and Juan Foyth will also miss the game.

Arsenal: No new injury concerns for Arsenal but Eddie Nketiah will not feature today as he is suspended after picking up a red card against Leicester last week. Mesut Ozil, who has a back issue, could be given a look-in, while Bernd Leno, Gabriel Martinelli, Calum Chambers and Pablo Mari are out injured.

The Tottenham vs Arsenal match will be shown live on the Star Sports network and will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.