England vs West Indies 1st Test Match 2020, Day 5 Live: Late strikes give Windies control

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's coverage of the final day of the first Test between England and West Indies held at Ageas Bowl, Southampton.

- England 204, 284/4 after 104 overs (Wood 1, Archer 14) Leads by 170 runs. Good noon. Day Five and we are set for a cracker of a finale. A result is on the cards after West Indies fought back late on Day four. England 284 for eight, with a lead of 170 and West Indies will aim to polish off the tail as quickly as possible.

- Great effort from Zak Crawley who made a fighting 76 and in all probability should hold his place for the second Test at Old Trafford. But, for now, the Ageas Bowl is set to produce a result, with the visitors having an upper hand. Fantastic return of Test cricket after the game was grounded due to the ongoing pandemic.

A late Windies comeback towards the end of day 04 means we are now in for a cracker of a last day at the Ageas Bowl. @ayan_acharya13 and @karhacter discuss the day's play and the game's possible outcome#ENGvWI #CricketIsBack #RaiseTheBat pic.twitter.com/SFUq8rwsTH — Sportstar (@sportstarweb) July 12, 2020

Day 4 Report

England ekes out lead of 170 over Windies after 4th day

England ended day four with a 170-run lead over West Indies as Zak Crawley and Dom Sibley notched up half-centuries in the second innings of the first test at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on Saturday.

Day 4 | As it Happened

Joe Denly just not good enough, says Michael Vaughan

England should look beyond Joe Denly but retain Zak Crawley when regular skipper Joe Root returns for the second Test against the West Indies, former captain Michael Vaughan has said.

Denly managed 18 and 29 in the first Test against the West Indies and has now gone without a fifty in his last eight innings.

His Kent team mate Crawley topscored for England with 76 in the second innings and Vaughan said Denly should make room for Root, who missed the Southampton Test to attend the birth of his second child.

Crawley walked out to the crease with England at 113-2 and trailing the visitor by one run, and stitched an important 98-run partnership with captain Ben Stokes.

Batsman should be given out if DRS shows ball is hitting stumps, says Tendulkar

Batting great Sachin Tendulkar on Saturday asked the ICC to consider doing away with the provision of the umpire’s call when a team opts for a review for an lbw decision, saying the batsman should be given out if the ball is hitting the stumps.

Tendulkar: Anderson could bowl reverse 'reverse swing'

Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar believes James Anderson is the only bowler who could bowl a “reverse outswinger” with a wrist position of a conventional inswinger.

Nasser Hussain wants ICC to change its ‘bad light’ laws

Former England captain Nasser Hussain wants the ICC to revisit its regulations related to bad light which has affected Test matches over the years.

Vihari on Shannon Gabriel: You have to wait, wait and wait

India batsman Hanuma Vihari, who faced Gabriel in his dream series in the Caribbean islands in 2019, assesses the Trinidadian’s stellar show against England.

England vs West Indies: A rivalry steeped in history and greatness

The West Indies’ three-match Test series in England is an opportune moment to see in what ways the rivalry between the two may have evolved.

Squads 1. England : Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Jofra Archer, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Joe Denly, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler, Dom Sibley, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood. 2. West Indies : Jason Holder (c), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Chemar Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Raymon Reifer and Kemar Roach.

What: West Indies tour of England, 2020

Where: Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Date: July 08-12

Time: 03:30 PM IST

(The telecast will be aired on Sony Network and live streaming will be available on SonyLiv App)