England vs West Indies - 1st Test, Day 4 LIVE: Brathwaite, Dowrich put Windies in command

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of day four of the first Test between England and West Indies held at Ageas Bowl, Southampton.

Day 3 Report

Brathwaite, Dowrich fifties give Windies crucial first innings lead

West Indies held a commanding 99-run lead over England at the end of the third day of the first Test on Friday after posting 318 in its first innings at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

Day 3 | As it Happened

In response, England openers Dom Sibley and Rory Burns saw off fiery spells from West Indies pacers Shannon Gabriel and Kemar Roach to guide the host to 15-0 in its second innings at stumps.

Squads 1. England : Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Jofra Archer, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Joe Denly, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler, Dom Sibley, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood. 2. West Indies : Jason Holder (c), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Chemar Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Raymon Reifer and Kemar Roach.

What: West Indies tour of England, 2020

Where: Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Date: July 08-12

Time: 03:30 PM IST

(The telecast will be aired on Sony Network and live streaming will be available on SonyLiv App)