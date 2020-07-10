England vs West Indies - 1st Test, Day 3 LIVE: Eyes on top-order after Holder's career-best

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of day three of the first Test between England and West Indies held at Ageas Bowl, Southampton.

West Indies captain Jason Holder registered a career-best Test bowling figures with six wickets as his side dominated the second day of the series-opening match against England in Southampton on Thursday.

Making full use of the murky conditions, all-rounder Holder took six for 42 and pacer Shannon Gabriel claimed four wickets as England was dismissed for 204.

Ben Stokes, captaining England for the first time in the absence of Joe Root, top-scored with 43 but might be regretting his decision to bat first having won the toss on Wednesday.

Vihari on Shannon Gabriel: You have to wait, wait and wait

India batsman Hanuma Vihari, who faced Gabriel in his dream series in the Caribbean islands in 2019, assesses the Trinidadian’s stellar show against England.

Archer still confused over being picked ahead of Broad

Star England pacer Jofra Archer says he is still a “bit confused” after being picked ahead of experienced fast bowler Stuart Broad in the playing XI and hopes that he could prove his worth during the ongoing opening Test against West Indies.

Darren Gough 'really surprised' to see Broad miss first Test

Former England pacer Darren Gough said he was “really surprised” to see Stuart Broad miss out of the opening Test against the West Indies despite the seasoned pacer standing up for the team in the absence of Jimmy Anderson in the past.

England vs West Indies: A rivalry steeped in history and greatness

The West Indies’ three-match Test series in England is an opportune moment to see in what ways the rivalry between the two may have evolved.

Squads 1. England : Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Jofra Archer, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Joe Denly, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler, Dom Sibley, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood. 2. West Indies : Jason Holder (c), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Chemar Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Raymon Reifer and Kemar Roach.

What: West Indies tour of England, 2020

Where: Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Date: July 08-12

Time: 03:30 PM IST

