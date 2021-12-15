Football EPL EPL Watford vs Burnley called off after COVID outbreak Premier League club Burnley said its home game against Watford was called off on Wednesday after a COVID-19 outbreak in the visiting squad. Reuters 15 December, 2021 22:51 IST REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Premier League club Burnley said its home game against Watford was called off on Wednesday after a COVID-19 outbreak in the visiting squad. - Reuters Reuters 15 December, 2021 22:51 IST Premier League club Burnley said its home game against Watford was called off on Wednesday after a COVID-19 outbreak in the visiting squad.No details were given about the scale of the outbreak and no replacement date has yet been identified. Read more stories on EPL. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :