Brentford vs Tottenham kick-off delayed in the Premier League due to ‘health hazard’

The Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Brentford was delayed for six minutes at the Brentford Community Stadium for water problem in the stadium.

Published : Aug 13, 2023 18:38 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou before the match.
Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou before the match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou before the match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Brentford was delayed for six minutes at the Brentford Community Stadium on Sunday.

The match was set for 2 pm kick-off BST but the match was delayed even after the players had made thee way out on the pitch. The players practised a few passes as the referee waited for sometime to get a go-ahead to allow the match to begin.

Why was Bentford vs Tottenham delayed?

The kick-off for the game was delayed because of ‘A problem of sanitation’ at the stadium. That was the explanation given by the authorities as both managers looked bemused, waiting for the match to begin, the opening Premier League match for both sides this season.

ALSO READ: Cristian Romero subbed off immediately after scoring in Tottenham vs Brentford

A statement issued from Brentford to supporters declared: “Please be aware that we are currently dealing with an issue in relation to the water supply into the stadium which is affecting all related facilities.”

Related Topics

Tottenham Hotspur /

Brentford

