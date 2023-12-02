Euro 2024: Germany to Spain, Italy and Croatia in group of death

Hosts Germany will face Scotland in the opening match of Euro 2024 in Munich following the draw on Saturday, while defending Champion Italy has been drawn in the same group as Spain.

The Germans, three-times winners, will kick off the one-month tournament in Munich on June 14, with the final on July 14 in Berlin’s Olympic stadium.

The draw for the groups was held at the Elbphilharmonie concert hall in Hamburg, one of the 10 host cities of the tournament, with Germany drawn alongside Hungary, Switzerland and Scotland in Group A.

Italy faces a tough task in defending its title, drawn in Group B with Spain, Croatia and Albania. France and the Netherlands will face each other again after coming through the qualifying campaign in the same group, drawn in Group D alongside Austria and the winner of playoff A.

England, the beaten finalist in Euro 2020, is in Group C alongside Denmark, Slovenia and Serbia.

Group E sees Belgium take on Romania, Slovakia and the winner of playoff B, while Group F features Portugal, Turkey, Czech Republic and the playoff C winner.

The host qualified automatically and 20 teams advanced through the European qualifiers. Three teams are still unknown and will come through the playoffs in March.

The top two in each of the six Euro 2024 groups proceed to the round of 16 along with the four best third-placed finishers.