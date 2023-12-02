MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Euro 2024: Germany to Spain, Italy and Croatia in group of death

The Germans, three-times winners, will kick off the one-month tournament in Munich on June 14, with the final on July 14 in Berlin’s Olympic stadium.

Published : Dec 02, 2023 23:31 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Gianluigi Buffon draws Portugal in the Euro 2024 draw
Gianluigi Buffon draws Portugal in the Euro 2024 draw | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Gianluigi Buffon draws Portugal in the Euro 2024 draw | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Hosts Germany will face Scotland in the opening match of Euro 2024 in Munich following the draw on Saturday, while defending Champion Italy has been drawn in the same group as Spain.

The Germans, three-times winners, will kick off the one-month tournament in Munich on June 14, with the final on July 14 in Berlin’s Olympic stadium.

The draw for the groups was held at the Elbphilharmonie concert hall in Hamburg, one of the 10 host cities of the tournament, with Germany drawn alongside Hungary, Switzerland and Scotland in Group A.

HIGHLIGHTS | CATCH EVERYTHING THAT HAPPENED IN UEFA EURO 2024 GROUP DRAW

Italy faces a tough task in defending its title, drawn in Group B with Spain, Croatia and Albania. France and the Netherlands will face each other again after coming through the qualifying campaign in the same group, drawn in Group D alongside Austria and the winner of playoff A.

England, the beaten finalist in Euro 2020, is in Group C alongside Denmark, Slovenia and Serbia.

FULL GROUPS AND TEAMS DRAWN FOR EURO 2024 
FULL GROUPS AND TEAMS DRAWN FOR EURO 2024 
lightbox-info

FULL GROUPS AND TEAMS DRAWN FOR EURO 2024 

Group E sees Belgium take on Romania, Slovakia and the winner of playoff B, while Group F features Portugal, Turkey, Czech Republic and the playoff C winner.

The host qualified automatically and 20 teams advanced through the European qualifiers. Three teams are still unknown and will come through the playoffs in March.

The top two in each of the six Euro 2024 groups proceed to the round of 16 along with the four best third-placed finishers.

Related stories

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

European Championships /

Germany

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Euro 2024: Germany to Spain, Italy and Croatia in group of death
    Team Sportstar
  2. Premier League: Arsenal beats Wolves to go four points clear at top
    Reuters
  3. Vaishali, India’s third female Grandmaster, is making all the right moves
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  4. IPL 2024 Auction: Scouts reveal domestic middle-order batters, fast bowlers likely to be hot property on December 19
    Anish Pathiyil
  5. EURO 2024 full schedule: Complete list of matches, groups, kick-off time, venues, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. UEFA to revamp Women’s Champions League, create second-tier European competition
    Reuters
  2. Euro 2024: Germany to Spain, Italy and Croatia in group of death
    Team Sportstar
  3. EURO 2024 full schedule: Complete list of matches, groups, kick-off time, venues, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024: UEFA sets $360 million prize fund for 24 national teams from revenue of $2.6 billion
    AP
  5. FIFA U-17 World Cup 2023: Ruberto of Argentina wins Golden Boot, Germany’s Brunner bags Golden Ball
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Euro 2024: Germany to Spain, Italy and Croatia in group of death
    Team Sportstar
  2. Premier League: Arsenal beats Wolves to go four points clear at top
    Reuters
  3. Vaishali, India’s third female Grandmaster, is making all the right moves
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  4. IPL 2024 Auction: Scouts reveal domestic middle-order batters, fast bowlers likely to be hot property on December 19
    Anish Pathiyil
  5. EURO 2024 full schedule: Complete list of matches, groups, kick-off time, venues, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment