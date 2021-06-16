Euro 2020

EURO 2020: Points table, goals scored, goal difference - Portugal, France, Belgium off to winning start

EURO 2020: Here is the complete points table of the Euro 2020 tournament.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
16 June, 2021 15:40 IST

Euro 2020 comprises 24 teams across six groups. The top two teams in each group and the four best third-placed teams will go through to the round of 16.

The 16th edition of the European Championship, Euro 2020, began on June 11 with matches in 11 major cities across Europe — for the first time in the 60-year history of the tournament.

Euro 2020 comprises 24 teams across six groups. The top two teams in each group and the four best third-placed teams will go through to the round of 16.

GROUP A

PositionTeamMPWDLGFGAGDPoints
1Italy

1

1

0

0

3

0

3

3

2Wales

1

0

1

0

1

1

0

1

3Switzerland

1

0

1

0

1

1

0

1

4Turkey

1

0

0

1

0

3

-3

0


GROUP B

PositionTeamMPWDLGFGAGDPoints
1Belgium

1

1

0

0

3

0

3

3

2Finland

1

1

0

0

1

0

1

3

3Denmark

1

0

0

1

0

1

-1

0

4Russia

1

0

0

1

0

3

-3

0


GROUP C

PositionTeamMPWDLGFGAGDPoints
1Austria

1

1

0

0

3

1

2

3

2Netherlands

1

1

0

0

3

2

1

3

3Ukraine

1

0

0

1

2

3

-1

0

4North Macedonia

1

0

0

1

1

3

-2

0

 

GROUP D

PositionTeamMPWDLGFGAGDPoints
1Czech Republic

1

1

0

0

2

0

2

3

2England

1

1

0

0

1

0

1

3

3Croatia

1

0

0

1

0

1

-1

0

4Switzerland

1

0

0

1

0

2

-2

0


GROUP E

PositionTeamMPWDLGFGAGDPoints
1Slovakia11002113
2Spain10100001
3Sweden10100001
4Poland100112-10


GROUP F

PositionTeamMPWDLGFGAGDPoints
1Portugal

1

1

0

0

3

0

3

3

2France

1

1

0

0

1

0

1

3

3Germany

1

0

0

1

0

1

-1

0

4Hungary

1

0

0

1

0

3

-3

0

