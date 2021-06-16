EURO 2020: Points table, goals scored, goal difference - Portugal, France, Belgium off to winning start

The 16th edition of the European Championship, Euro 2020, began on June 11 with matches in 11 major cities across Europe — for the first time in the 60-year history of the tournament.

Euro 2020 comprises 24 teams across six groups. The top two teams in each group and the four best third-placed teams will go through to the round of 16.

GROUP A

Position Team MP W D L GF GA GD Points 1 Italy 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 3 2 Wales 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 3 Switzerland 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 4 Turkey 1 0 0 1 0 3 -3 0



GROUP B

Position Team MP W D L GF GA GD Points 1 Belgium 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 3 2 Finland 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3 3 Denmark 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0 4 Russia 1 0 0 1 0 3 -3 0



GROUP C

Position Team MP W D L GF GA GD Points 1 Austria 1 1 0 0 3 1 2 3 2 Netherlands 1 1 0 0 3 2 1 3 3 Ukraine 1 0 0 1 2 3 -1 0 4 North Macedonia 1 0 0 1 1 3 -2 0

GROUP D

Position Team MP W D L GF GA GD Points 1 Czech Republic 1 1 0 0 2 0 2 3 2 England 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3 3 Croatia 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0 4 Switzerland 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0



GROUP E

Position Team MP W D L GF GA GD Points 1 Slovakia 1 1 0 0 2 1 1 3 2 Spain 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 3 Sweden 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 4 Poland 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0



GROUP F