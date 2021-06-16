Euro 2020 Euro 2020 EURO 2020: Points table, goals scored, goal difference - Portugal, France, Belgium off to winning start EURO 2020: Here is the complete points table of the Euro 2020 tournament. Team Sportstar 16 June, 2021 15:40 IST Euro 2020 comprises 24 teams across six groups. The top two teams in each group and the four best third-placed teams will go through to the round of 16. Team Sportstar 16 June, 2021 15:40 IST The 16th edition of the European Championship, Euro 2020, began on June 11 with matches in 11 major cities across Europe — for the first time in the 60-year history of the tournament.Euro 2020 comprises 24 teams across six groups. The top two teams in each group and the four best third-placed teams will go through to the round of 16.RELATED | FULL EURO 2020 COVERAGEGROUP APositionTeamMPWDLGFGAGDPoints1Italy110030332Wales101011013Switzerland101011014Turkey100103-30GROUP BPositionTeamMPWDLGFGAGDPoints1Belgium110030332Finland110010133Denmark100101-104Russia100103-30RELATED | Euro 2020: Full match schedule, dates, venues and fixtures - Timings in IST GROUP CPositionTeamMPWDLGFGAGDPoints1Austria110031232Netherlands110032133Ukraine100123-104North Macedonia100113-20 GROUP DPositionTeamMPWDLGFGAGDPoints1Czech Republic110020232England110010133Croatia100101-104Switzerland100102-20RELATED | Euro 2020: Full squad list of all 24 teams GROUP EPositionTeamMPWDLGFGAGDPoints1Slovakia110021132Spain101000013Sweden101000014Poland100112-10GROUP FPositionTeamMPWDLGFGAGDPoints1Portugal110030332France110010133Germany100101-104Hungary100103-30 Visit our Euro 2020 microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :