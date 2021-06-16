Euro 2020: Kevin De Bruyne ready to play

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez says playmaker Kevin De Bruyne is ready to play at least part of the game against Denmark on Thursday.

De Bruyne missed Belgium’s opening 3-0 win over Russia at Euro 2020 because of a facial fracture sustained in the Champions League final but has taken part in full training the last few days.

Martinez says the Manchester City midfielder has been given ”the green light to be in a match situation.” He adds that ”now it’s a question of how long Kevin can play” and that he will use the two remaining group games to gradually bring De Bruyne back to full match fitness.

Belgium plays Finland in its last Group B game.