Home Euro News Kevin De Bruyne back in Belgium training ahead of Euro 2020 clash against Denmark EURO 2020: The Manchester City midfielder broke his nose and eye socket in a clash in the Champions League final last weekend against Chelsea. AP 14 June, 2021 23:03 IST The midfield talisman broke his nose and eye socket in a clash with Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger. - AP AP 14 June, 2021 23:03 IST Belgium midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has returned to training with his teammates, raising hopes he will be available for Thursday's game against Denmark at the European Championship.De Bruyne missed Belgium's 3-0 opening win over Russia in St. Petersburg. The top-ranked FIFA team will next play the Danes in Copenhagen in Group B.RELATED | FULL EURO 2020 COVERAGEThe 29-year-old De Bruyne fractured his nose and eye socket in a collision with Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger while playing for Manchester City in the Champions League final last month. De Bruyne had to be replaced in the 60th minute of the match, which Chelsea won 1-0.The Belgian football federation said Monday that De Bruyne has been training with the rest of the group since Sunday.Belgium squadGoalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois, Simon Mignolet, Matz SelsDefenders: Toby Alderweireld, Dedryck Boyata, Timothy Castagne, Jason Denayer, Thomas Meunier, Thomas Vermaelen, Jan VertonghenMidfielders: Nacer Chadli, Yannick Carrasco, Kevin De Bruyne, Leander Dendoncker, Eden Hazard, Thorgan Hazard, Dennis Praet, Youri Tielemans, Hans Vanaken, Axel WitselForwards: Michy Batshuayi, Christian Benteke, Jeremy Doku, Romelu Lukaku, Dries Mertens, Leandro Trossard Visit our Euro 2020 microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :