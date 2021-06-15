EURO 2020: Spain stifled as Sweden grinds out grim goalless draw

Spain dominated its opening Euro 2020 Group E game against Sweden but could only come away with a goalless draw after Janne Andersson's side showed little ambition in going forward on a sweltering Monday evening.

The Spaniards outclassed Sweden in possession and Alvaro Morata fired a great chance just wide, but it was the visitor that came closest to scoring as Alexander Isak's shot was deflected onto a post by Marcos Llorente just before half-time.

EURO 2020 Highlights: Spain held to goalless draw by rugged Sweden

The second-half had even less in the way of creative attacking football as the Swedes did their best to run the clock down while making the occasional break, and Spain could not find a way through the massed yellow ranks of defenders.

Sweden takes on Group E leader Slovakia, which beat Poland 2-1 earlier on Monday, in St. Petersburg on June 18, while the Poles travel to Seville to meet Spain the following day.