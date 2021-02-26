Football Europa League Europa League Man United strolls into Europa League last 16 with draw against Sociedad A goalless draw with Real Sociedad at Old Trafford was enough for Manchester United to go through to the Europa League last 16. Reuters MANCHESTER 26 February, 2021 08:40 IST Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood tries to drive the ball past Real Sociedad’s Modibo Sagnan(left), during the Europa League contest at Old Trafford. - AP Reuters MANCHESTER 26 February, 2021 08:40 IST Manchester United eased into the Europa league last 16 after a 0-0 home draw with Real Sociedad on Thursday completed a 4-0 aggregate win over the Spanish side in their round-of-32 clash. With one eye on Sunday’s Premier League clash against Chelsea, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer started striker Marcus Rashford and defender Harry Maguire on the bench.MATCH CENTRESolskjaer said United was determined to go further than last year when it reached the semifinals of the Europa League, FA Cup and League Cup, and they also lost to Manchester City in this season's League Cup semis.“You remember the defeats more so than the wins,” the Norwegian told BT Sport.“To get the semifinals in any competition, you’re so close. We’ve had three of them, we’ve lost one, so this group knows how it feels. We want to go further but when you have failed before you want to do better.”Sitting on a comfortable first-leg cushion, the home side looked lethargic in the opening 20 minutes and Sociedad missed a 13th-minute penalty as Mikel Oyarzabal scuffed his spot-kick wide after Daniel James fouled Andoni Gorosabel.ALSO READ | AC Milan makes it to EL last 16United came to life as Bruno Fernandes rattled the crossbar with a swerving shot from 15 metres while Sociedad goalkeeper Alex Ramiro denied Anthony Martial and James.Modibo Sagnan hit the woodwork for Sociedad with a close-range header shortly after the break before United substitute Axel Tuanzebe had a goal disallowed for Victor Lindelof’s foul on Jon Bautista. Fernandes made way for Rashford at the interval but United largely went through the motions in the second half as it sat back and kept the visitor at bay. Sound on to hear the thoughts of the boss on tonight's progression in the #UEL #MUFC pic.twitter.com/VP04t3wxK2— Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 25, 2021 The home team’s substitute Shola Shoretire became the youngest United player to feature in European competition at the age of 17 and 23 days when he came on for Mason Greenwood in the 76th minute.“Shola has got some skills and attributes we think will make him a very good player here,” Solskjaer said. “A platform tonight, just 15 minutes, something to build upon.”Other results1. AS Roma 3-1 Sporting Braga2. Club Brugge 0-1 Dynamo Kyiv3. Leicester City 0-2 Slavia Prague4. AC Milan 1-1 Red Star Belgrade5. Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 FK Krasnodar6. Bayer Leverkusen 0-2 Young Boys7. PSV 2-1 Olympiakos8. Rangers 5-2 Royal Antwerp9. TSG Hoffenheim 0-2 Molde10. Napoli 2-1 Granada CF11. Villareal 2-1 FC Red Bull Salzburg12. Ajax 2-1 Lille13. Shakhtar Donetsk 1-0 Maccabi Tel Aviv. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.