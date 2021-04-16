Football Europa League Europa League Russian referee suspended by UEFA in match-fixing case UEFA says Sergey Lapochkin has been suspended for 90 days during an investigation of a suspected match-fixing case. AP NYON 16 April, 2021 10:28 IST Sergey Lapochkin shows a yellow card during a Russian Premier League contest in April, 2012. Lapochkin has been on the FIFA-managed list of match officials approved for international games since 2013. - GETTY IMAGES AP NYON 16 April, 2021 10:28 IST Russian referee Sergey Lapochkin has been suspended for 90 days during an investigation of a suspected match-fixing case, UEFA said on Thursday. UEFA did not specify details of the ongoing disciplinary case against Lapochkin, who was provisionally suspended on March 25.ALSO READ - Argentina tennis player banned for life for match fixingRussian media reported it relates to the referee allegedly failing in his duty to inform UEFA about an approach to corrupt a game. The game is reportedly a Europa League qualifier in July 2018 between Ventspils and Bordeaux. The French team won 1-0 in Latvia.Lapochkin has been on the FIFA-managed list of match officials approved for international games since 2013.He has handled a 2018 World Cup qualifying game between Albania and Liechtenstein, and games in qualifying rounds for the Champions League and Europa League. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.