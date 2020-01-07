Football

FA Cup draw: Man City gets Fulham, Arsenal to face Bournemouth in round four

The draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup was conducted on Monday. Manchester City will face Fulham, while Arsenal will take on Bournemouth.

Tom Webber
07 January, 2020 08:45 IST

After beating Port Vale 4-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, Manchester City was pitted against Fulham.   -  Getty Images

Manchester City will continue its FA Cup defence at home to Fulham, while Liverpool must travel to Bristol City or Shrewsbury Town.

After beating Port Vale 4-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, City was pitted against Fulham – 2-1 victor against Premier League Aston Villa – in the draw for the fourth round on Monday.

A youthful Liverpool side beat Merseyside rivals Everton 1-0 to progress and irs reward will be a clash with whoever wins the replay between Bristol City and Shrewsbury.

If Manchester United gets past Wolves at the second attempt, it faces a trip to Watford or Tranmere Rovers.

Chelsea was given a trip to Hull City, while Tottenham must go to Southampton if its emerge from its replay with Middlesbrough triumphant.

The winner of Arsenal's meeting with Leeds United on Monday will head south to Bournemouth.

 

FA Cup fourth round draw in full:

Watford or Tranmere Rovers v Wolves or Manchester United
Hull City v Chelsea
Southampton v Middlesbrough or Tottenham
QPR v Sheffield Wednesday
Bournemouth v Arsenal
Northampton Town v Derby County
Brentford v Leicester City
Millwall v Sheffield United
Reading or Blackpool v Cardiff City or Carlisle United
West Ham v West Brom
Burnley v Norwich City
Bristol Rovers or Coventry City v Birmingham City
Manchester City v Fulham
Rochdale or Newcastle United v Oxford United
Portsmouth v Barnsley
Bristol City or Shrewsbury Town v Liverpool

