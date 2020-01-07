FA Cup draw: Man City gets Fulham, Arsenal to face Bournemouth in round four

Manchester City will continue its FA Cup defence at home to Fulham, while Liverpool must travel to Bristol City or Shrewsbury Town.

After beating Port Vale 4-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, City was pitted against Fulham – 2-1 victor against Premier League Aston Villa – in the draw for the fourth round on Monday.

A youthful Liverpool side beat Merseyside rivals Everton 1-0 to progress and irs reward will be a clash with whoever wins the replay between Bristol City and Shrewsbury.

If Manchester United gets past Wolves at the second attempt, it faces a trip to Watford or Tranmere Rovers.

Chelsea was given a trip to Hull City, while Tottenham must go to Southampton if its emerge from its replay with Middlesbrough triumphant.

The winner of Arsenal's meeting with Leeds United on Monday will head south to Bournemouth.