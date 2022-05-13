Football Football FA Cup 2022 final: Chelsea vs Liverpool, all you need to know, head-to-head, streaming info Chelsea will chase its only remaining hope of silverware this season against Liverpool, which has not won the FA Cup since 2006. Team Sportstar 13 May, 2022 15:26 IST Chelsea will play its fifth FA Cup final in six years, looking to win its ninth title, while Liverpool will eye its eigth, and the first under manager Jurgen Klopp. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 13 May, 2022 15:26 IST Chelsea will chase its last remaining hope of a silverware this season when it plays its third consecutive FA Cup final, this time against UEFA Champions League finalist, Liverpool on Saturday.The Blues lost the last two finals and Thomas Tuchel, their manager, will look to make amends this time around. His squad may face an uphill task in midfield, with Mateo Kovacic doubtful after an injury scare in the previous match against Leeds United. Your 2021/22 #EmiratesFACup winners are amongst them @LFC @ChelseaFC Who will it be? pic.twitter.com/dFpk5qkbH1— Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) April 17, 2022 Liverpool, on the other hand, has not got its hands on this trophy for over 16 years now, having last won it under Rafael Benitez in 2006, with a 3-1 win on penalties against West Ham United.Since then, three more managers, Roy Hogdson, Kenny Dalglish and Brendan Rodgers have come and gone, all being unsuccessful. Under Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool won the Premier League after 30 years, the Champions League as well as the League Cup this season. The FA Cup, surprisingly, is a silverware even the German has not been able to secure under his reign.That is something Klopp will look to change at Wembley on Saturday. One problem for Klopp will be the doubts over Fabinho, who picked up a hamstring injury during Liverpool's 2-1 win against Aston Villa.READ | Fabinho to miss FA Cup final, could make Champions League final Chelsea will play its fifth FA Cup final in six years, looking to win its ninth title, while Liverpool will eye its eighth.HEAD-TO-HEADChelsea and Liverpool have met 191 times in all competitions in the past, with the Reds securing 83 wins while the Blues winning 65 times. The remaining 43 matches have ended in a draw.Liverpool and Chelsea will just be the second pair of teams to play both the FA Cup and the League Cup final in the same season, after Sheffield Wednesday and Arsenal in 1992-93.FORM GUIDELiverpool comes into the match after a win against Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa, while Chelsea also enters the final with a win against Leeds United at Elland Road.Chelsea's last five matches:Win: Leeds 0-3 ChelseaDraw: Chelsea 2-2 Wolverhampton WanderersLoss: Everton 1-0 ChelseaDraw: Manchester United 1-1 ChelseaWin: Chelsea 1-1 West Ham UnitedLiverpool's last five matches:Win: Aston Villa 1-2 LiverpoolDraw: Liverpool 1-1 Tottenham HotspurWin: Villarreal 2-3 LiverpoolWin: Newcastle United 0-1 LiverpoolWin: Liverpool 2-0 Villarreal PLAYER(S) TO WATCH OUTRomelu Lukaku, Chelsea: The Belgian has returned to form right on time and has scored three goals in the previous two matches to become Tuchel's preferred striker.The 28-year-old has 15 goals for the London-based club so far this season and will look to increase his tally after his return to Stamford Bridge from Inter Milan.However, there will be a dilemma for starting position at the No. 9 position, with Tuchel favouring Kai Havertz for finals, including the Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup final, where the German had scored the winner.ALSO READ | Kovacic needs 'miracle' to play in FA Cup final, says Chelsea boss Tuchel Sadio Mane, Liverpool: Klopp's side will look to capitalise on Mane's form as a striker, with the Senegal international having two goals in Liverpool's two previous matches. He was instrumental in the Reds' progress into the FA Cup final, scoring a brace against Manchester City at Wembley.Mane will bank on crosses from another emerging star from his team -- Luis Diaz. The Colombian has been a constant threat along the flanks, and has two goals and an assist in the last three matches. Their third #EmiratesFACup final in a row...Will @ChelseaFC be this year's champions? @B3x_Graphics pic.twitter.com/1PbKapgUbp— Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) May 11, 2022 PREDICTED LINEUPSChelsea Predicted XI: Edouard Mendy (GK), Reece James, Antonio Rudiger, Andres Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta (C), Jorginho, Mason Mount, Marcos Alonso, Kai Havertz, Romelu Lukaku, Timo WernerLiverpool Predicted XI: Alisson Becker (GK), Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil Van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Naby Keita, Thiago Alcantara, Jordan Henderson, Luis Diaz, Sadio Mane, Mohamed SalahWhere to watch the FA Cup final?Chelsea vs Liverpool will be telecast live on on SONY TEN 2 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) & SONY TEN 4 (Tamil & Telugu) in India.On the OTT platform, the match will be available for live telecast on Sony LIV and JioTV. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :