FA Cup Final, Manchester United vs Manchester City Live updates: Gundogan scores inside one minute

City sticks to the template

No major tactical switcheroo from City (Surprise, Surprise!!)

Haaland and KDB will look to continue their telepathic connection, while the impressive Grealish and perpetually-under-the-radar Bernardo Silva will man the wings.

Gundogan will be the conduit in the midfield and will also be a credible goal threat with his late runs into the box.

Stones will be again deployed in an advanced defensive role, almost in line Rodri, while Walker, Dias and Akanji will form the last line of defence.

Ortega gets the nod ahead of usual first-choice Ederson as Guardiola entrusts faith on the 30-year-old German,