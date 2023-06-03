FA Cup Final, Manchester United vs Manchester City Live updates: Gundogan scores inside one minute

- June 03, 2023 19:23A lot at stake
- June 03, 2023 19:21City sticks to the template
No major tactical switcheroo from City (Surprise, Surprise!!)
Haaland and KDB will look to continue their telepathic connection, while the impressive Grealish and perpetually-under-the-radar Bernardo Silva will man the wings.
Gundogan will be the conduit in the midfield and will also be a credible goal threat with his late runs into the box.
Stones will be again deployed in an advanced defensive role, almost in line Rodri, while Walker, Dias and Akanji will form the last line of defence.
Ortega gets the nod ahead of usual first-choice Ederson as Guardiola entrusts faith on the 30-year-old German,
- June 03, 2023 19:15Tactical Switch for United
Anthony’s injury has forced Ten Hag to push Bruno to the right wing -- a position where the Portuguese was deployed to success earlier this season -- and bring in the energetic Fred into the midfield.
Fred, in all likelihood, will be deputised to negate the effect City’s puppet-master Kevin De Bruyne.
- June 03, 2023 19:04Manchester Derby head-to-head this season
October - Manchester City 6-3 Manchester United
January - Manchester United 2-1 Manchester City
- June 03, 2023 18:38When was the last time there was a Manchester Derby in the FA Cup?
The last time the Manchester teams faced each other in the FA Cup semis, was the 2011 semifinals. Yaya Toure scored the only goal of the match to guide Man City to its first FA Cup final in 30 years.
Toure went on to score in the final as well as Man City clinched the FA Cup with a 1-0 win against Stoke City.
- June 03, 2023 18:34Record Alert!
- June 03, 2023 18:32LINEUPS OUT!!
United: De Gea; Wan Bisakka, Varane, Lindelof, Shaw; Casemiro, Eriksen, Fred, Bruno; Sancho, Rashford
City: Ortega; Walker, Dias, Stones, Akanji; Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne; Grealish, Haaland, Silva
- June 03, 2023 18:26What’s the 151-year FA Cup tradition that will be broken with Manchester derby final
With the unique nature of a first-ever all-Manchester final, the FA Cup has broken a tradition since its inauguration in 1872 by partially engraving the trophy before Saturday’s clash.
The FA has asked Thomas Lyte, the competition’s official trophy and silverware provider, to already inscribe the name ‘ ‘Manchester’ before the final with either ‘City’ or ‘United’ added at the end of the game.
The engraving took place in one of the Wembley dressing rooms earlier this week.
- June 03, 2023 18:23Tactical Preview
United is a side in transition in terms of style and personnel. Ten Hag has been moulding the team along his principles of ball progression but is often held back by the ball-playing capability of his players, particularly goalkeeper David de Gea.
City, though, is a team well-rooted in Guardiola’s vision of possession football, with the side enjoying 64.7% of the ball in the league, a figure unmatched by any side in Europe’s top-five leagues, which is miles ahead of United’s number - 53.7%.
- June 03, 2023 18:21City’s treble ambition on line
- June 03, 2023 18:18PREDICTED XI
United: De Gea; Wan Bisakka, Varane, Lindelof, Shaw; Casemiro, Eriksen, Bruno; Sancho, Garnacho, Rashford
City: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Stones, Akanji; Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne; Foden, Haaland, Silva
- June 03, 2023 18:12LIVE STREAMING DETAILS
When is the FA Cup Final scheduled?
The Manchester Derby FA Cup final will kick off at 7:30 PM IST.
How to watch the FA Cup Final?
The FA Cup final will be televised live on Sony Sports Network and will be streamed live on SonyLIV in India
- June 03, 2023 18:12PREVIEW
Erik ten Hag wants to bring the glory days back to Manchester United but the Premier League club has a long way to go, the Dutch coach said ahead of its FA Cup final clash against local rivals Manchester City.
United, 12-time FA Cup winner, defeated Brighton & Hove Albion in the semifinals on penalties and will be looking to lift its second trophy of the season after winning the League Cup in February.
