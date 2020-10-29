FC Goa announces 30-member squad for the 2020-21 ISL season

Following the end of the domestic transfer window last week, the FC Goa squad for the 2020-21 season of the Indian Super League (ISL) has been confirmed.

Each club may register 35 first-team players with at least three developmental players (born after 1st January 2000) to be included in the squad.

As per the latest rules, all clubs are allowed to have at least five and no more than seven foreign players in their squads. At least one of them must belong to an Asian Football Federation (AFC) member association country. Australian defender James Donachie fulfils that criteria.

The FC Goa squad has six foreigners in the squad in addition to 14 players from the home state. Eleven players from last season make the squad again.

Speaking about the team, head coach Juan Ferrando said: “I am very happy to see a very good disposition to work hard and take another step towards improvement amongst all the players."

"After all, this preseason will be pretty different to previous ones for everyone and attitude is the key. Throughout the campaign, I would like to see the team improve week by week and game by game. Our goals as a team are to reach the playoffs and have a good showing in the AFC Champions League,” he added.

THE FC GOA SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Mohammad Nawaz, Naveen Kumar, Shubham Dhas, Dylan D'Silva.

Defenders: Sanson Pereira, Seriton Fernandes, Leander D'Cunha, Iván González (Spain), Mohamed Ali, James Donachie (Australia), Sarineo Fernandes, Aibanbha Dohling, Saviour Gama.

Midfielders: Lenny Rodrigues, Nestor Dias, Edu Bedia (Spain), Princeton Rebello, Alberto Noguera (Spain), Brandon Fernandes, Phrangki Buam, Redeem Tlang, Makan Winkle Chothe, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Jorge Ortiz (Spain), Flan Gomes, Seiminlen Doungel.

Forwards: Igor Angulo (Spain), Aaren D'Silva, Devendra Murgaonkar, Ishan Pandita.