Chennai City FC and coach Akbar Nawas part ways

I-League side Chennai City FC has parted ways with its head coach Akbar Nawas, the club announced on Monday.

Singaporean national Nawas, who joined the club in 2018, led Chennai City FC to the I-League title in his debut year in Indian football.

"My time with Chennai City Football Club has been a satisfying one professionally and personally. Together we achieved great things. Won the l-League, qualified for the AFC Cup and produced players of the highest quality, many of whom are now playing in the national team and in key cubs in the ISL," said Nawas.

"Unfortunately all good things have to come to an end I will always carry my time with CCFC in my heart with great fondness.

"Lastly, I would like to thank the entire management team, the players and specially Rohit Ramesh who's guidance and assistance has been of utmost importance. The CCFC fans deserve a special mention, they are just great," the 44-year-old added.

CCFC would like to thank Akbar for his exemplary contribution to the club.We wish the very best for his future endeavours.

We would like to thank Akbar for our long-standing collaboration. #CCFC #ThankYouAkbar pic.twitter.com/f2tFz6TIEv — Chennai City FC (@ChennaiCityFC) October 26, 2020

Chennai City owner Rohit Ramesh said, "Akbar Navas was instrumental in putting us in the Indian footballing map and we hope he joins us soon in the future and wish him the best."