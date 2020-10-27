Football Football Manolo Marquez takes charge of Hyderabad FC’s pre-season training Manolo Marquez, Hyderabad FC's head coach, oversaw oversaw his first pre-season training session with the club on on Tuesday. Team Sportstar Hyderabad 27 October, 2020 17:45 IST Manolo Marquez took charge of his first pre-season training session with Hyderabad FC on Tuesday. - Special Arrangement Team Sportstar Hyderabad 27 October, 2020 17:45 IST Hyderabad FC head coach Manolo Marquez joined the squad and oversaw his first pre-season training session for the club, at the team's training ground in Guirim, Goa, on Tuesday.The Spaniard was joined by his fellow overseas coaching staff who stepped on to the field after completing the necessary quarantine procedures.“Getting back to training felt really good. We spent a long time away from our passion and we spoke about the same with the staff before the start of the training session. I think everyone who loves football would enjoy getting back onto the field,” he said.RELATED| ISL 2020-21: It is important that players trust their abilities, says Hyderabad FC coach Marquez Apart from the staff, Manolo was also joined by the foreign players in the Hyderabad squad in Joel Chianese, Joao Victor, Lluis Sastre, Odei Onaindia, Fran Sandaza and Aridane Santana.“The foreigners will obviously be very important for the team. They trained for the first time but I am really happy with the attitude of all the players, the local players too,” he said.“I think the players are happy as well, as almost the entire team trained together,” he added.RELATED| ISL 2020-21: All you need to know Assistant coach Xavi Gurri, who was the interim coach in the latter half last season, assisted Manolo alongside Thangboi Singto, who were also joined by new appointments Jose Carlos Barroso (Strength and Conditioning Coach) and Marc Gamon (Goalkeeping Coach). Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos