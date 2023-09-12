FIFA U-17 World Cup 2023 draw to happen on Sep 15 in Zurich

The draw for the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup will happen in Zurich on September 15, announced the global football body on Tuesday.

The tournament, which will be hosted by Indonesia will be contested by the following teams - Argentina, Brazil, Burkina Faso, Canada, Ecuador, England, France, Germany, Indonesia, IR Iran, Japan, Korea Republic, Mali, Mexico, Morocco, New Caledonia, New Zealand, Panama, Poland, Senegal, Spain, USA, Uzbekistan and Venezuela.

The 24 nations will be drawn into six groups of four. The teams have been split into four pots, with one team from each pot to be drawn into each group. Teams have been allocated into pots based on a points system determined by their performance at the past five editions of the FIFA U‑17 World Cup, with the nations that won their respective confederation’s qualifying tournament awarded five bonus points.

Indonesia has automatically been placed into Pot 1 as the tournament host. FIFA’s general principle is to ensure that no group has more than one team from the same confederation drawn into it.

The draw will be conducted by FIFA Director of Tournaments Jaime Yarza, with former FIFA U‑17 World Cup winner Stephen Appiah and Júlio César, who featured in the final of the 1995 edition, to act as assistants.