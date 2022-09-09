Football

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Scotland vs Austria, Wales vs Bosnia in qualifying playoffs

The three first-round qualifying games will take place on October 6, with the winners advancing to play Iceland, Ireland and Switzerland -- the three best runners-up from the nine qualifying groups.

Reuters
09 September, 2022 22:41 IST
09 September, 2022 22:41 IST
The women’s World Cup finals will take place from July 20-August 20 in Australia and New Zealand next year.

The women’s World Cup finals will take place from July 20-August 20 in Australia and New Zealand next year. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The three first-round qualifying games will take place on October 6, with the winners advancing to play Iceland, Ireland and Switzerland -- the three best runners-up from the nine qualifying groups.

Scotland will take on Austria in the first round of the European qualification playoffs for next year's women's World Cup, while Wales faces Bosnia and Portugal meets Belgium after the draw was conducted by governing body UEFA on Friday.

Scotland, Austria, Wales, Bosnia, Portugal, Belgium, Switzerland, Iceland and Ireland, are all competing in the two-round playoffs after finishing second in their respective qualifying groups.

The matches will decide two finals spots and one berth in the inter-continental playoffs.

Also Read
Spain’s female football referees strike ahead of league start

The three first-round qualifying games will take place on October 6, with the winners advancing to play Iceland, Ireland and Switzerland -- the three best runners-up from the nine qualifying groups.

The winner of Scotland v Austria will play Ireland while Switzerland will meet Wales or Bosnia. Iceland will take on Portugal or Belgium. Those games will be held on October 11.

"The two playoff winners with the highest ranking (based on results in the qualifying group stage against the sides ranked first, third, fourth and fifth in their section, and round two playoffs) will qualify for the finals," UEFA said.

"The remaining playoff winner will compete in the inter-confederation playoffs."

The women's World Cup finals will take place from July 20-August 20 in Australia and New Zealand next year.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Kalyan Chaubey: 10 things to know about the newly elected AIFF President

Transfer Day: Top spenders (clubs) across 5 leagues

Transfer Day: Top 10 most expensive signings across leagues

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us