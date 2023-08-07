MagazineBuy Print

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Keira Walsh starts for England in knockout game against Nigeria

The influential midfielder practiced with the squad on Sunday and team officials said Walsh’s fitness would be assessed on game day.

Published : Aug 07, 2023 13:05 IST ,  BRISBANE - 1 MIN READ

AP
Keira Walsh of England warms up prior to the Round of 16 match between England and Nigeria at Brisbane Stadium on August 07, 2023 in Brisbane.
Keira Walsh of England warms up prior to the Round of 16 match between England and Nigeria at Brisbane Stadium on August 07, 2023 in Brisbane. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Keira Walsh of England warms up prior to the Round of 16 match between England and Nigeria at Brisbane Stadium on August 07, 2023 in Brisbane. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Keira Walsh recovered from a knee injury in time to make England’s starting lineup for Monday’s round of 16 match against Nigeria at the Women’s World Cup.

The influential midfielder practiced with the squad on Sunday and team officials said Walsh’s fitness would be assessed on game day.

Also Read: Women’s World Cup 2023: France keeps calm amid turmoil, elimination of top teams continues

Walsh sustained a knee injury in England’s 1-0 win against Denmark in the group stage. She was carried from the field on a stretcher amid concerns the injury could be tournament-ending, but later scans showed Walsh avoided damage to her ACL.

England head coach Sarina Wiegman told a pre-match news conference on Sunday that Walsh was recovering well.

Walsh joined Barcelona from Manchester City last year for a reported fee of 400,000 pounds (513,000 USD), a record for women’s soccer.

Related Topics

Keira Walsh /

England /

FIFA Women's World Cup /

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

