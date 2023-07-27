MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Netherlands content, but not cheering after holding US 1-1, says coach

The Netherlands was out for revenge after the Americans denied it the trophy in 2019 and also ended its Olympic run two years ago in the quarterfinal.

Published : Jul 27, 2023 11:12 IST , WELLINGTON - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Netherlands coach Andries Jonker during the match.
Netherlands coach Andries Jonker during the match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Netherlands coach Andries Jonker during the match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

There were no cheers in the Netherlands’ locker room, just a quiet sense of satisfaction after holding the United States to a hard-fought 1-1 draw in a group stage match at the Women’s World Cup on Thursday, coach Andries Jonker said.

The Netherlands was out for revenge after the Americans denied it the trophy in 2019 and had wanted the outright win against the four-times champion, who also ended its Olympic run two years ago in the quarterfinal.

“There were no cheering players - they were content though,” Jonker told reporters via a translator. “They were content about what they were able to show at different stages.”

Also Read: Women‘s World Cup 2023: Spain and Japan dominate with goals and quality before Group C showdown

A fine shot from midfielder Jill Roord in the 17th minute put the Netherlands on the board, bringing cheers from its orange-clad fans packing the stands at Wellington Regional Stadium.

But momentum shifted after the second-half equaliser from U.S. captain Lindsey Horan, as the Netherlands’ early attacking power lost its potency and the Americans piled on the pressure.

“You play against America, they’re going to press, they’re going to chase to score a goal,” said Roord. “So I think it’s a bit natural that the game changed a bit. We tried to keep playing like we did the first half but that was difficult.”

The 2017 European Champion was already without its all-time top scorer Vivianne Miedema, who missed the tournament due to injury and had to do without striker Lineth Beerensteyn as well after she was injured in its opening win over Portugal.

“We’re definitely not unhappy – I think we did a good game,” said Roord. “There were phases that we controlled and there were phases that they controlled so in the end I think 1-1 is a fair result.”

The Netherlands is all but assured safe passage to the knockout stages with its final match of Group E set for Tuesday against tournament debutants Vietnam.

Related Topics

FIFA Women's World Cup /

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup /

Andries Jonker

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Netherlands content, but not cheering after holding US 1-1, says coach
    Reuters
  2. I’ve no idea if Bumrah will travel to Ireland: Rohit Sharma before IND vs WI ODIs
    PTI
  3. Chance for India to mould a core group of young players
    Ayan Acharya
  4. Ashes 2023, 5th Test Preview: Australia eager to end long wait for series win in England
    AFP
  5. IND vs WI Dream11 Prediction, 1st ODI: India vs West Indies Playing 11 updates, fantasy picks, squads live streaming info 
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Chhetri: The epitome of a modern-day footballer

N. Sudarshan
Changing times: The New York Times</italic> is getting rid of its sports department and will instead rely on sports coverage from its website The Athletic going forward.

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
+ SEE all Stories

More on Fifa Women’s World Cup

  1. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Netherlands content, but not cheering after holding US 1-1, says coach
    Reuters
  2. Women‘s World Cup 2023: Spain and Japan dominate with goals and quality before Group C showdown
    AP
  3. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Defending champion United States held 1-1 by Netherlands in thriller
    Reuters
  4. What happened when USA played Netherlands in the FIFA Women’s World Cup the last time?
    Team Sportstar
  5. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Canada finds its feet in a 2-1 win over gutsy Ireland
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Netherlands content, but not cheering after holding US 1-1, says coach
    Reuters
  2. I’ve no idea if Bumrah will travel to Ireland: Rohit Sharma before IND vs WI ODIs
    PTI
  3. Chance for India to mould a core group of young players
    Ayan Acharya
  4. Ashes 2023, 5th Test Preview: Australia eager to end long wait for series win in England
    AFP
  5. IND vs WI Dream11 Prediction, 1st ODI: India vs West Indies Playing 11 updates, fantasy picks, squads live streaming info 
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment