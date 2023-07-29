MagazineBuy Print

Khadija Shaw returns from suspension as Jamaica knocks Panama out of FIFA Women’s World Cup

Panama, which has yet to open its account having lost earlier to Brazil 4-0, cannot no longer progress ahead of France and Jamaica who lead Group F with four points.

Published : Jul 29, 2023 21:37 IST , PERTH - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Jamaica’s Allyson Swaby, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring the winner in the Women’s World Cup match between Panama and Jamaica.
Jamaica’s Allyson Swaby, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring the winner in the Women’s World Cup match between Panama and Jamaica. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Jamaica’s Allyson Swaby, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring the winner in the Women’s World Cup match between Panama and Jamaica. | Photo Credit: AP

Jamaica defender Allyson Swaby scored from a sharp header to steer her side to a 1-0 win against Panama in Perth on Saturday, keeping alive the Caribbean side’s hopes of advancing to the last 16 of the Women’s World Cup.

Panama, which has yet to open its account having lost earlier to Brazil 4-0, cannot no longer progress ahead of France and Jamaica who lead Group F with four points.

“I think there was some wastefulness in front of goal. I didn’t think we were clinical,” winning coach Lorne Donaldson told a press conference. “But we got the one that counted and that’s all that matters right now.”

In a scoreless first half, Jamaica dominated in attack and kept Panama goalkeeper Yenith Bailey busy, peppering the goal without success.

On the stroke of half-time, a huge chance went begging when Bailey stretched to get a fingertip to midfielder Drew Spence’s free kick to keep the islanders frustrated.

ALSO READ: WWC 2023: No ACL damage but Keira Walsh ruled out for England vs Denmark

Panama, competing in its first World Cup, played with renewed vigour in the 10 minutes following the break and forward Lineth Cedeno misdirected a header that would have been her country’s first goal in the showpiece event.

Jamaica absorbed the pressure though and in the 56th minute Trudi Carter fired in a low corner kick to Swaby -- captaining the side after Khadija Shaw was red-carded during their 0-0 draw with France -- who scored.

The ‘Reggae Girlz’ protected their lead for the remainder of the game and, despite a few nervy moments in stoppage time, held on to celebrate their first World Cup victory.

Panama’s final match comes against France in Sydney on Wednesday while Jamaica will face Brazil in Melbourne.

“Panama has a future. This is the first of many World Cups, this is what we have to think,” losing coach Ignacio Quintana told reporters.

