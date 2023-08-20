MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Women’s World Cup 2023: Carmona hails ‘unstoppable’ Spain after WWC triumph

Carmona drilled home after 29 minutes to put La Roja ahead and it held onto its lead to triumph in the final against England.

Published : Aug 20, 2023 19:07 IST , Sydney - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Spain’s Olga Carmona celebrates with the trophy after winning the 2023 World Cup final.
Spain’s Olga Carmona celebrates with the trophy after winning the 2023 World Cup final. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Spain’s Olga Carmona celebrates with the trophy after winning the 2023 World Cup final. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Spain’s goalscoring hero Olga Carmona hailed her “unstoppable” side as it beat England 1-0 to win the Women’s World Cup for the first time on Sunday in Sydney.

Carmona drilled home after 29 minutes to put La Roja ahead and it held onto its lead to triumph.

“It was a really tough game, we knew it would be tricky, England has a great team, but I think it was our game,” Carmona told Spanish national broadcasters La 1.

RELATED: Who is Olga Carmona, who scored in FIFA Women’s World Cup final for Spain vs England

“We had the feeling we were going to do it, and this is unstoppable, the truth is I don’t know what to tell you.”

Carmona celebrated her goal by revealing a message on an undershirt, reading “Merchi”.

The 23-year-old said it was a tribute for a friend whose mother had passed away.

“I want to say this victory is for one of my best friend’s mother, who died recently, I celebrated the goal with that shirt,” added Carmona.

Spain coach Jorge Vilda said he was extremely proud of his team.

Vilda was heavily criticised in the build-up to and during the tournament for his tense relationship with a number of players who quit the national team in protest against the coach and the Spanish football federation.

Three of the 15 protesting players returned for the tournament -- Aitana Bonmati, Ona Batlle and Mariona Caldentey, all of whom started in the final.

Olga Carmona of Spain celebrates after scoring her team’s first goal during the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Final match between Spain and England at Stadium Australia
Olga Carmona of Spain celebrates after scoring her team’s first goal during the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Final match between Spain and England at Stadium Australia | Photo Credit: Getty Images
lightbox-info

Olga Carmona of Spain celebrates after scoring her team’s first goal during the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Final match between Spain and England at Stadium Australia | Photo Credit: Getty Images

“It’s difficult to describe, immense joy, I’m so proud of this team,” said Vilda.

“I’m so happy for everyone watching us right now, we’ve made them happy too. We’re champions of the world.”

The coach said the celebrations would run on for a long time.

“Now we have to celebrate, I can only imagine how Spain is, we’re celebrating here and we don’t know when it will end.”

“I don’t have any words. At this moment, it’s unbelievable. I’m so glad because we had a great tournament. We suffered but also we enjoyed it. We deserve it.”

Bonmati capped a phenomenal World Cup for Spain and herself by being named player-of-the-tournament.

She dedicated the award to the women who had helped pave the way in Spanish football.

“I want to remember all the women that have been pushing and fighting throughout all the years, because we have better conditions,” she told Australian broadcaster Channel Seven.

“This is for them and from them.”

Bonmati also praised her teammates for their mental strength after the disrupted preparations.

“Everyone knew their goal at the beginning of the preparation of the tournament,” she said.

“Everyone is competitive. Everyone has strong mentally to win. We have been working a lot of years for this moment. We have it. We have the trophy.”

Related stories

Related Topics

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup /

Women's Football /

FIFA Women's World Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Video: World Athletics Championships day 1 review - Tragic falls, shows of strength and plenty of lessons to learn
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  2. IND vs IRE, 2nd T20 Live Score: Ireland wins toss, to bowl first vs India
    Team Sportstar
  3. Women’s World Cup 2023: Carmona hails ‘unstoppable’ Spain after WWC triumph
    AFP
  4. What was written in Olga Carmona’s shirt in the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 final?
    Team Sportstar
  5. World Athletics Championships 2023 Live Updates: Men’s 100m semifinals at 8:05PM IST, Sarvesh Kushare fails to reach men’s high jump final, Santhosh exits 400m hurdles in heats
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Fifa Women’s World Cup

  1. Women’s World Cup 2023: Carmona hails ‘unstoppable’ Spain after WWC triumph
    AFP
  2. What was written in Olga Carmona’s shirt in the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 final?
    Team Sportstar
  3. England ‘heartbroken’ by World Cup final defeat, says captain Bright
    AFP
  4. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Mary Earps wins Golden Glove, Bonmati wins the Best Player award
    Team Sportstar
  5. Spain wins FIFA World Cup 2023, LIVE Reactions: Carmona goal secures maiden WWC title for La Roja
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Video: World Athletics Championships day 1 review - Tragic falls, shows of strength and plenty of lessons to learn
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  2. IND vs IRE, 2nd T20 Live Score: Ireland wins toss, to bowl first vs India
    Team Sportstar
  3. Women’s World Cup 2023: Carmona hails ‘unstoppable’ Spain after WWC triumph
    AFP
  4. What was written in Olga Carmona’s shirt in the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 final?
    Team Sportstar
  5. World Athletics Championships 2023 Live Updates: Men’s 100m semifinals at 8:05PM IST, Sarvesh Kushare fails to reach men’s high jump final, Santhosh exits 400m hurdles in heats
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment