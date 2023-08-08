MagazineBuy Print

Women’s World Cup 2023: France sails into quarters after facile Morocco win

Herve Renard’s team qualifies for the last-eight of the World Cup for the fourth consecutive edition where it will face hosts Australia.

Published : Aug 08, 2023 18:24 IST , Adelaide - 0 MINS READ

AFP
France’s Eugenie Le Sommer celebrates after scoring her team’s fourth goal during the Women’s World Cup round of 16 match between France and Morocco in Adelaide, Australia.
France’s Eugenie Le Sommer celebrates after scoring her team’s fourth goal during the Women’s World Cup round of 16 match between France and Morocco in Adelaide, Australia. | Photo Credit: James Elsby/ AP
infoIcon

France’s Eugenie Le Sommer celebrates after scoring her team’s fourth goal during the Women’s World Cup round of 16 match between France and Morocco in Adelaide, Australia. | Photo Credit: James Elsby/ AP

Eugenie Le Sommer scored twice as France eased to a 4-0 win over Morocco at the Women’s World Cup on Tuesday and set up a quarter-final with co-hosts Australia.

Morocco had upset the odds to qualify for the last 16 at the expense of Germany in its debut appearance at the tournament but it never managed to lay a glove on Herve Renard’s French side in Adelaide.

Kadidiatou Diani opened the scoring on the quarter-hour mark and it was 3-0 just after the midway point in the first half as Kenza Dali and Le Sommer added further goals.

Veteran striker Le Sommer, who is France’s all-time top scorer, netted again 20 minutes from time before a crowd of 13,557 as Les Bleues advanced to the last eight with minimum fuss.

It will now play Australia in Brisbane on Saturday, with the winners of that going on to play either England or Colombia in the semi-finals.

While France is desperate to win a first major women’s international title, Morocco came into this game with the pressure off, its World Cup already a huge success.

Its coach, the former French international midfielder Reynald Pedros, named an unchanged starting line-up following the 1-0 win over Colombia that sealed its place in the knockout phase.

Renard made five changes from the France side that beat Panama 6-3, including recalling Sakina Karchaoui at left-back.

Karchaoui, whose parents are Moroccan, set up the opener with a great run down the left flank, a quick exchange of passes with Selma Bacha, and a cross for Diani to nod in.

Kadidiatou Diani of France celebrates after scoring her team’s first goal during the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Round of 16 match between France and Morocco at Hindmarsh Stadium.
Kadidiatou Diani of France celebrates after scoring her team’s first goal during the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Round of 16 match between France and Morocco at Hindmarsh Stadium. | Photo Credit: CAMERON SPENCER/ Getty Images
lightbox-info

Kadidiatou Diani of France celebrates after scoring her team’s first goal during the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Round of 16 match between France and Morocco at Hindmarsh Stadium. | Photo Credit: CAMERON SPENCER/ Getty Images

It was Diani’s fourth goal at the tournament after her hat-trick against Panama in the final group game.

The second goal arrived in the 20th minute as Diani cut the ball back for Dali to sweep home a first-time finish in off the far post.

And it was 3-0 three minutes after that following a defensive error, with Nesryne El Chad trying to clear but only succeeding in playing the ball off Diani, who set up Le Sommer.

At that point Morocco might have feared an even heavier defeat than the 6-0 hammering they received from Germany in their first game.

However, France took its foot off the pedal after that and only scored once more.

In the 70th minute substitute Vicki Becho crossed from the right for Le Sommer to head in her 92nd international goal at the back post.

