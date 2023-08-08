FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: James apologises to fans after red card against Nigeria

England star Lauren James sent out an apology after a horrific stamp on Michelle Alozie during the 2023 Women’s World Cup round of 16 match between England and Nigeria earned her a straight red card.

The 21-year-old Chelsea forward took to social media to apologise for the incident, terming it as an experience to learn from.

Photos of the incident had gone viral over social media after the game, which England managed to win on penalties, securing a quarterfinal berth despite being down to ten.

Alozie herself had put up a post on social media conveying her ‘respect’ for Lauren James. “This game is one of passion, insurmountable emotions, and moments,” she said in the post.

James, in reply to Alozie’s post conveyed her love and respect for the Nigerian forward. “I am sorry for what happened,” she said.

“Also, for our England fans and my team-mates, playing with and for you is my greatest honour and I promise to learn from my experience.”

England will be without the the young striker when it faces Colombia in the quarterfinal on August 12.