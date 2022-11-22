FIFA World Cup: Ronaldo talks about world cup favourites, Bruno Fernandes and more

Portugal‘s Cristiano Ronaldo on Monday cleared the air regarding his frosty handshake with compatriot Bruno Fernandes when they met up for the FIFA World Cup camp last week.

In a dressing room video, which has now gone viral, Ronaldo and Bruno, teammates at Manchester United, seemed to have a tense exchange in the aftermath of the former’s tell-all interview, criticising the club.

“We were playing around last week. His plane was late - I asked him did you come by boat,” said Ronaldo.

He added, “Please, don’t ask players about me - ask about the World Cup.”

United has “initiated appropriate steps” in response to Ronaldo’s interview with Piers Morgan.

Portugal will kick off its Qatar Word Cup campaign on November 24 against Ghana.