Fifa World Cup

FIFA World Cup: Ronaldo talks about world cup favourites, Bruno Fernandes and more

Cristiano Ronaldo spoke about Portugal’s chances at the world cup, breaking Eusebio’s world record, his relationsship with Bruno Fernandes and much more

Team Sportstar
22 November, 2022 17:21 IST
22 November, 2022 17:21 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo spoke about Portugal’s chances at the world cup, breaking Eusebio’s world record, his relationsship with Bruno Fernandes and much more

Portugal‘s Cristiano Ronaldo on Monday cleared the air regarding his frosty handshake with compatriot Bruno Fernandes when they met up for the FIFA World Cup camp last week.

In a dressing room video, which has now gone viral, Ronaldo and Bruno, teammates at Manchester United, seemed to have a tense exchange in the aftermath of the former’s tell-all interview, criticising the club.

“We were playing around last week. His plane was late - I asked him did you come by boat,” said Ronaldo.

Qatar World Cup, Day 2 live

He added, “Please, don’t ask players about me - ask about the World Cup.”

United has “initiated appropriate steps” in response to Ronaldo’s interview with Piers Morgan.

Portugal will kick off its Qatar Word Cup campaign on November 24 against Ghana.

Read more stories on Fifa World Cup.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

How will Scaloni’s Argentina line up for FIFA World Cup campaign opener vs Argentina? Predicted XI

Watch: Netherlands team preview- Likely playing XI for opener vs Senegal | FIFA World Cup

Watch: Who will make it to England’s playing XI for World Cup game against Iran? Predictions, form, stats

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us