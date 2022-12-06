FIFA World Cup: Who is the referee for Spain vs Morocco Round of 16 match today?

Spain takes on Morocco in a Round of 16 clash at the FIFA World Cup 2022 at the Education City Stadium in Qatar on Tuesday. The match will kickoff at 8:30 PM IST.

Spain, the 2010 champion, moved into the knockouts after finishing second in a tricky Group E that also comprised Japan, Germany and Costa Rica. In its final group match, Spain suffered a shock 1-2 defeat to Japan.

Meanwhile, Morocco secured its first Round of 16 appearance since 1986 after it topped Group F which also included 2018 runner-up Croatia, Belgium and Canada. Morocco had an undefeated run in the group stage and heads into the match after a 2-1 win over Canada.

Morocco and Spain have met thrice in the FIFA World Cup finals and qualifying stage. Spain leads the head-to-head with two wins and a 2-2 draw in their last meeting during the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Argentine Fernando Rapallini will be referee for tonight’s clash.

Who is Fernando Rapallini?

Fernando Rapallini began his career as a FIFA referee in 2014 and has primarily officiated in the Argentine Primera Division. The 44-year-old was the first South American referee to officiate in the UEFA European Championship when he was chosen for the 2020 edition last year.

Rapallini has officiated 11 international matches since 2015. This tournament marks his first appearance at the FIFA World Cup.

Rapallini had overseen proceedings of two group matches in the tournament - Morocco v Croatia and Serbia v Switzerland. Rapaillini handed out as many as 11 yellow cards during the Group G clash between Serbia and Switzerland.

Rapallini will be assisted by another Argentinian duo of Juan Pablo Belatti and Diego Bonfa while Brazilian Raphael Claus will take over as the fourth referee tonight.

Argentina’s Mauro Vigliano will be the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) with the support of Colombia’s Nicola Gallo.