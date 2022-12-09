Croatia vs Brazil Penalty Shootout: How are the teams’ records in FIFA World Cup?

Brazil’s first penalty shootout at the World Cup was in the 1986 World Cup against France. The European team won the shootout 3-2 after the score was level 1-1 after regulation time.

This proved to be the only loss for Brazil in the shoot outs at World Cups.

It next had to face the penalty roulette in the 1994 Final. It beat Italy 3-2 in the shoot out after a goalless draw. Next, it beat the Netherlands in the semifinal of the 11998 World Cup. The game was locked 1-1 after extra time but the Samba Boys won the shootout 4-2.

The last penalty shootout Brazil faced was in 2014 against Chile. It won 3-2 after the spot kicks.

Croatia World Cup Penalty Shootouts Won 3-2 vs Denmark - 2018 Round of 16 Won 4-3 vs Russia - 2018 Quarterfinal Won 3-1 vs Japan - 2022 Round of 16 Brazil World Cup Penalty Shootouts Lost 2-3 vs France - 1986 Quarterfinal Won 3-2 vs Italy - 1994 Final Won 4-1 vs Netherlands - 1998 Semifinal Won 3-2 vs Chile - 2014 Round of 16

Croatia has had its fate decided by a penalty shootout on three occasions, and all have been recent.

First, in the 2018 World Cup Round of 16, Croatia beat Denmark 3-2 on penalties after the score was level at 1-1 after extra-time. Ivan Rakitic scored the winning kick after Milan Badelj and Josep Pivaric missed for Croatia.

In the very next match, Croatia faced Russia, and the teams remained locked a 2-2 after 120 minutes of football. Croatia went on to win the shootout 4-3. Mateo Kovacic was the only Croatian to miss from the spot.

The third time Croatia’s fate was decided by the penalty shootout was in the Round of 16 the current World Cup. It faced Japan and drew 1-1 after 120 minutes. It beat the Asian side 3-1 in the shoot out.

Croatia is one of the two teams to have a 100% record from penalty shootouts - three out of three. Germany is the other team, having won all four of its penalty shootouts.