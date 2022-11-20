News

FIFA World Cup 2022: Memphis Depay to miss Netherlands’ opening match against Senegal

The forward hurt his hamstring playing for the Dutch against Poland in the Nations League in September but this week told reporters he was fit to play after participating in training.

Reuters
AL RAYYAN, Qatar 20 November, 2022 18:19 IST
Netherlands forward Memphis Depay takes part in a training session at Qatar University training site 6 in Doha on November 17, 2022, ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Netherlands forward Memphis Depay takes part in a training session at Qatar University training site 6 in Doha on November 17, 2022, ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

Memphis Depay will miss out on the Netherlands’ opening World Cup game against Senegal, coach Louis van Gaal said on Sunday.

“It will be a blow for us just like Sadio Mane missing for Senegal is a blow for them,” Van Gaal said of Monday’s Group A clash against the African champions in Doha.

Van Gaal has insisted that players selected for matches be 100% match fit and in form.

