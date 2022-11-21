News

FIFA World Cup 2022 points table, Group A standings: Ecuador picks up 3 points from opening game against Qatar

FIFA World Cup 2022 points table: Ecuador won the opening game of the Qatar WC to take home all three points.

Team Sportstar
21 November, 2022 18:58 IST
Enner Valencia of Ecuador celebrates with teammates after scoring the team’s first goal from the penalty spot.

Enner Valencia of Ecuador celebrates with teammates after scoring the team’s first goal from the penalty spot. | Photo Credit: MICHAEL STEELE

In a stadium filled with raucous home support, Qatar – playing its first World Cup game ever – failed to draw inspiration from the fans or the richness of its precious past showcased during the opening act of Arabia’s magical realism.

The host nation tried hard against Ecuador, but the lack of big-game experience and the individual brilliance of Premier League discard Enner Valencia handed it a 2-0 loss – the first for a host on the opening day of the competition.

Here is how the Group A points table looks after the opening game -

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1Ecuador11002023
2Netherlands00000000
3Senegal00000000
4Qatar100102-20

