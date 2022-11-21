In a stadium filled with raucous home support, Qatar – playing its first World Cup game ever – failed to draw inspiration from the fans or the richness of its precious past showcased during the opening act of Arabia’s magical realism.

The host nation tried hard against Ecuador, but the lack of big-game experience and the individual brilliance of Premier League discard Enner Valencia handed it a 2-0 loss – the first for a host on the opening day of the competition.

Here is how the Group A points table looks after the opening game -