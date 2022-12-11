Portugal star forward Cristiano Ronaldo on Sunday posted a cryptic message on his social media accounts, saying it is time for him to be an ‘advisor’.

“Thank you, Portugal. Thank you, Qatar. The dream was beautiful while it lasted... Now, it’s time to be a good advisor and allow each one to draw their own conclusions,” he wrote.

Portugal crashed out of the FIFA World Cup with a 0-1 loss to Morocco in the quarterfinal. Unfortunately, Ronaldo started the fixture on the bench and came on only in the 51st minute at the Al Thumama Stadium.

The shocking loss meant it was the last time the former Manchester United striker was turning up in his national colours at the quadrennial showpiece.

“Winning a World Cup for Portugal was the biggest and most ambitious dream of my career... Yesterday the dream ended,” the post read.

Recently, in an explosive interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan, Ronaldo had doled out criticism for Man United. He didn’t hold back as he arraigned the facilities at Old Trafford and coach Erik ten Hag. It eventually saw the Red Devils terminate their contract with the No. 7.

Entering his first World Cup as a free agent, Ronaldo became the subject of memes and trolls, mostly from angry United supporters. He had a poor outing in Qatar 2022 as well, scoring a solitary goal from the spot.

The post also said: “It is not worth reacting hot. I just want everyone to know that much has been said, much has been written, much has been speculated, but my dedication to Portugal has not changed for an instant... For now, there’s not much more to say.”