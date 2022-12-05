What is VAR, how does it work, when is it used?

The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) is among the biggest technologicaly advancement added to the game of football. The technology, currently in use at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, which is used to minimise errors in the game has brought its own set of challenges and controversies with it.

What is VAR?

The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) is a system of using video replays to assist on-field decision-making in football. It was formally approved by the International Football Association Board (IFAB), the body which defines the rules of the game, in 2016. Since then, it has been used in competitions in Germany, Italy, Spain, Australia and the U.S. It was seen for the first time in a FIFA event at the 2017 Confederations Cup before being deployed at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. It made its debut in the UEFA Champions League in 2019. In the quarterfinal between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur, two game-changing decisions were made after intervention by VAR. Fernando Llorente’s winner for Tottenham was allowed to stand following a review but Raheem Sterling’s goal, in the dying moments of the tie, which could have sent City through, was cancelled.

How does it work?

The VAR is used to decide whether a goal should stand or be ruled out because of potential violations, offsides, penalties, straight red cards and cases of mistaken identity. A VAR team will communicate with the on-field referee when it spots a “clear” error. Alternatively, the referee may ask for a review himself and receive input to make an objective decision (like an offside call) or choose to watch the footage of the incident on a screen by the side of the pitch before arriving at a subjective decision (like judging a foul).

What lies ahead?

VAR isn’t exact science. For example, in the Llorente goal discussed above, the ball appeared to brush his arm, but the referee made the subjective call that it was unintentional and did not hand undue advantage. There have also been instances where handballs have been decided with slow-motion replays, like in the last World Cup final between France and Croatia, which made the act of handling look worse than it actually was. All of this means the system needs constant refining. If it is also accompanied by a behavioural shift on the part of players, so that they do not dive for a penalty or appeal for a non-existent handball, it will be the best of both worlds.