Olivier Giroud tests positive for COVID-19

French forward Olivier Giroud has tested positive for COVID-19, said Serie A club AC Milan on Thursday.

In a statement, Milan said that Giroud "tested positive for a molecular swab carried out at home". The statement further mentioned that "the player is doing well but must remain in fiduciary isolation."

Giroud wasn't included in Didier Deschamps' France squad for world cup qualifiers this month.

Giroud, who had joined Milan this season after a three-and-a-half year stay at Chelsea, scored a brace against Cagliari in a 4-1 win before the international break.

Milan made it clear in its statement that Giroud "has not had contact with the rest of the team since the championship match against Cagliari."