Football Football Fulham manager missing EPL game while isolating Fulham said manager Scott Parker returned a negative test but has been self-isolating this week in accordance with government guidelines. PTI 24 December, 2020 19:35 IST PTI 24 December, 2020 19:35 IST Fulham manager Scott Parker will not be at the stadium on Saturday for the English Premier League match against Southampton after a member of his household tested positive for the coronavirus.The London club says Parker returned a negative test but has been self-isolating this week in accordance with government guidelines.Matt Wells and Stuart Gray are set to take charge of the team, which is 18th in the 20-team standings.