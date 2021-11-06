Football

Serie A side Genoa sacks Ballardini again

Davide Ballardini's fourth spell as Genoa coach came to an end on Saturday when the relegation-battling Serie A club announced his sacking.

AP
Genoa, Italy 06 November, 2021 21:54 IST
Davide Ballardini

It is the fourth time Davide Ballardini has left Genoa after a string of spells in charge over the last 10 years.   -  AP

AP
Genoa, Italy 06 November, 2021 21:54 IST

Davide Ballardini's fourth spell as Genoa coach came to an end on Saturday when the relegation-battling Serie A club announced his sacking.

The 57-year-old was under pressure after winning one league game all season, and a 2-2 draw away to Empoli on Friday night proved to be the final straw.

RELATED| Milan Derby victory 'fundamental' for Inter: Inzaghi

"Genoa have relieved coach Davide Ballardini of his duties. The club thanks the coach and his staff for their work, dedication and passion," read a club statement.

 

Genoa is 18th, with nine points from 12 games, and is on a nine-match winless run.

It is the fourth time Ballardini has left the Rossoblu after a string of spells in charge over the last 10 years.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App