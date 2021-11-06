Serie A side Genoa sacks Ballardini again

Davide Ballardini's fourth spell as Genoa coach came to an end on Saturday when the relegation-battling Serie A club announced his sacking.

The 57-year-old was under pressure after winning one league game all season, and a 2-2 draw away to Empoli on Friday night proved to be the final straw.

"Genoa have relieved coach Davide Ballardini of his duties. The club thanks the coach and his staff for their work, dedication and passion," read a club statement.

Genoa is 18th, with nine points from 12 games, and is on a nine-match winless run.

It is the fourth time Ballardini has left the Rossoblu after a string of spells in charge over the last 10 years.