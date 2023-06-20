Magazine

Gerrard says not taking up Saudi coaching offer

Steven Gerrard said he had decided against taking up an offer to coach in Saudi Arabia following reports the former Liverpool captain was considering an offer to become coach of Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq.

Published : Jun 20, 2023 11:11 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Steven Gerrard.
Steven Gerrard. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Steven Gerrard. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Steven Gerrard said he had decided against taking up an offer to coach in Saudi Arabia following reports the former Liverpool captain was considering an offer to become coach of Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq.

The 43-year-old guided Rangers to their first Scottish Premiership title in 10 years in 2021 before leaving for Aston Villa, where he was sacked last October.

Ronaldo will ‘never give up’ playing for Portugal

“I was invited over there to look at a potential offer, which I did,” the former England captain told Channel 4.

“I have been analysing that over the last couple of days. But, as we stand right now, I won’t be taking that offer up.”

Several high-profile names have been linked with moves to Saudi Arabia in recent months after Cristiano Ronaldo signed with Al-Nassr in December. (

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
