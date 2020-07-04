Football Football Juventus star Buffon sets record with 648th Serie A appearance Gianluigi Buffon, who made his Serie A debut for Parma in November 1995, overtook the record previously held by former AC Milan defender Paolo Maldini. Reuters 04 July, 2020 21:27 IST Juventus legend Gianluigi Buffon has set a new record for the most number of Serie A appearances (File Photo). - Twitter Reuters 04 July, 2020 21:27 IST Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon set a record for the most number of Serie A appearances when he played his 648th game in the Italian top flight against Torino on Saturday.The 42-year-old, who made his Serie A debut for Parma as a 17-year-old in November 1995, overtook the record previously held by former AC Milan defender Paolo Maldini.READ | Serie A: Lazio to face AC Milan without its two main strikers Buffon stayed with Parma for six seasons, making 168 Serie A appearances, before joining Juventus in 2001. He left the Turin side at the end of the 2017-18 season and joined Paris Saint-Germain, where he spent one season before returning to Juventus.He also played 37 times in Serie B after Juventus was relegated over the Calciopoli match-fixing scandal in 2006 and 17 times in Ligue 1 with PSG.Saturday's match was his eighth of the season in Serie A and his first this year. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos