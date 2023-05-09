Football

IWL: Gokulam Kerala seals quarterfinal spot with win over Mata Rukmani

PTI
Ahmedabad 09 May, 2023 21:57 IST
Gokulam Kerala defeated Mata Rukmani 9-0 to advance into the quarterfinals of the Indian Women’s League 2023.

Gokulam Kerala defeated Mata Rukmani 9-0 to advance into the quarterfinals of the Indian Women’s League 2023. | Photo Credit: AIFF

Defending champions Gokulam Kerala FC maintained its unbeaten record in the Indian Women’s League by sailing past Mata Rukmani FC 9-0 on Tuesday.

Four goals and another Player of the Match performance from Nepal international forward Sabitra Bhandari, a brace from Indumathi Kathiresan, and a goal each from Sorokhaibam Ranjana Chanu, Dangmei Grace and Hemam Shilky Devi made the Malabarians’ job look easy in the Group A clash.

Gokulam took an early lead in the fourth minute of the match when Ranjana Chanu’s attempted cross from the left wing was spilt across the goalline by Mata Rukmani goalkeeper Jyotsna Bara.

They extended their lead minutes later when the tournament’s top scorer, Sabitra Bhandari, collected a ball down the right flank and burst inside the penalty box with a solo run before scoring past Bara.

The floodgates opened as the defending champions pressed for more goals.

Asem Roja Devi released a perfectly-weighted pass to Sabitra and the forward took a few touches before slotting past Bara again.

