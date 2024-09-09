Harry Kane to earn 100th cap: Which England players have the most appearances for Three Lions?

England captain Harry Kane will become the 10th male footballer to earn his 100th cap for his country when it hosts Finland in the Nations League at Wembley on Tuesday, the Football Association (FA) said on Monday.

The 31-year-old Bayern Munich forward, who is England’s highest-ever goalscorer with 66 goals in 99 appearances since his debut in 2015, is the first player to become an England men’s centurion since striker Wayne Rooney in November 2014.

“The FA will pay tribute before the UEFA Nations League fixture with a special pre-match ceremony that will include the presentation of a gold cap,” the governing body said in a statement.

Before kick-off, the FA will also pay tribute to former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson, who died at the age of 76 last month.

England men footballer with most caps Peter Shilton - 125 Wayne Rooney - 120 David Beckham - 115 Steven Gerrard - 114 Bobby Moore - 108 Ashley Cole - 107 Bobby Charlton, Frank Lampard - 106 Billy Wright - 105

