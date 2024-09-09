MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Harry Kane to earn 100th cap: Which England players have the most appearances for Three Lions?

The 31-year-old Bayern Munich forward, who is England’s highest-ever goalscorer with 66 goals in 99 appearances since his debut in 2015, is the first player to become an England men’s centurion since striker Wayne Rooney in November 2014.

Published : Sep 09, 2024 16:44 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: England’s Harry Kane celebrates after the match.
FILE PHOTO: England’s Harry Kane celebrates after the match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: England’s Harry Kane celebrates after the match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

England captain Harry Kane will become the 10th male footballer to earn his 100th cap for his country when it hosts Finland in the Nations League at Wembley on Tuesday, the Football Association (FA) said on Monday.

The 31-year-old Bayern Munich forward, who is England’s highest-ever goalscorer with 66 goals in 99 appearances since his debut in 2015, is the first player to become an England men’s centurion since striker Wayne Rooney in November 2014.

“The FA will pay tribute before the UEFA Nations League fixture with a special pre-match ceremony that will include the presentation of a gold cap,” the governing body said in a statement.

Before kick-off, the FA will also pay tribute to former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson, who died at the age of 76 last month.

England men footballer with most caps
Peter Shilton - 125
Wayne Rooney - 120
David Beckham - 115
Steven Gerrard - 114
Bobby Moore - 108
Ashley Cole - 107
Bobby Charlton, Frank Lampard - 106
Billy Wright - 105

With inputs from Reuters

Related Topics

Harry Kane /

England /

UEFA Nations League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Harry Kane to earn 100th cap: Which England players have the most appearances for Three Lions?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paralympics 2024: Top heart-warming moments at the Paris Para Games
    Team Sportstar
  3. AFG vs NZ Test: Opening day called off due to wet outfield amid poor planning and organisation in Greater Noida
    Shayan Acharya
  4. World Boxing chief urges national federations to help restore sport in 2028 Olympics
    Reuters
  5. Pro Kabaddi League 11 full schedule: Complete details of teams, dates, venues, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Harry Kane to earn 100th cap: Which England players have the most appearances for Three Lions?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Real Madrid’s Rodrygo ‘upset’ over Ballon d’Or shortlist omission
    Reuters
  3. Chelsea’s Sam Kerr not rushing return from ACL injury
    Reuters
  4. Football great Alex Morgan bids farewell in final match
    AFP
  5. Nations League: Luka Modric lifts Croatia to 1-0 win over Poland; Denmark’s Yussuf Poulsen scores brace to beat Serbia
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Harry Kane to earn 100th cap: Which England players have the most appearances for Three Lions?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paralympics 2024: Top heart-warming moments at the Paris Para Games
    Team Sportstar
  3. AFG vs NZ Test: Opening day called off due to wet outfield amid poor planning and organisation in Greater Noida
    Shayan Acharya
  4. World Boxing chief urges national federations to help restore sport in 2028 Olympics
    Reuters
  5. Pro Kabaddi League 11 full schedule: Complete details of teams, dates, venues, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment