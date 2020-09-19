Football Football Hyderabad FC ropes in Spanish defender Odei Onaindia Hyderabad FC has signed Spanish defender Odei Onaindia, its fifth foreign signing, ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Super League. Team Sportstar Hyderabad 19 September, 2020 17:49 IST Odei Onaindia joins Hyderabad FC after two of the best seasons in his career, where he helped Mirandes to a promotion to Segunda Division in the 2018-19 season, and then to a 11th placed finish in the 2019-20 season. - Special Arrangement Team Sportstar Hyderabad 19 September, 2020 17:49 IST Hyderabad FC completed its fifth foreign signing for the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) season by roping in Spanish defender Odei Onaindia on a one-year deal. Odei, 30, joins Hyderabad from Spanish Segunda Division side CD Mirandes. RELATED| ISL: Hyderabad FC signs Spanish striker Aridane Santana “I am very happy to sign for Hyderabad and I’m looking forward to training under coach Manolo and competing alongside my new teammates. I have heard a lot of positive things about the Indian Super League from other players that I have played against. I know it is a league that is in constant growth and I cannot wait to be a part of it,” said the Lekeitio-born Onaindia. OFFICIAL! We've completed the signing of Spanish defender Odei Onaindia who joins us on a one-year deal. #WelcomeOdei #HyderabadFC pic.twitter.com/YhAzXpxzmK— Hyderabad FC (@HydFCOfficial) September 19, 2020 Odei joins Hyderabad after two of the best seasons in his career where he helped his side Mirandes first to a promotion to Segunda Division in the 2018-19 season, and then to a 11th placed finish in the 2019-20 season. RELATED| ISL 2020-21: Spanish midfielder Lluis Sastre joins Hyderabad FC The biggest highlight of the club's season was its run to the Copa del Rey semifinal, where it beat the likes of Celta Vigo, Europa League champion Sevilla, and Villarreal. Odei was also on the scoresheet against Villarreal in a dramatic 4-2 win.Hyderabad FC coach Manolo Marquezd felt Odei is a great addition to his squad. “Odei is a tough central defender. He has played consistently in all the teams that he was a part of. A good header of the ball, very strong and fast, and very good in marking. In the last season, he was always present in the Mirandes line-up in their thrilling run to the Spanish Cup semifinal, so we expect him to bring in that experience.” Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos