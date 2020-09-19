Hyderabad FC ropes in Spanish defender Odei Onaindia

Hyderabad FC completed its fifth foreign signing for the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) season by roping in Spanish defender Odei Onaindia on a one-year deal.

Odei, 30, joins Hyderabad from Spanish Segunda Division side CD Mirandes.

“I am very happy to sign for Hyderabad and I’m looking forward to training under coach Manolo and competing alongside my new teammates. I have heard a lot of positive things about the Indian Super League from other players that I have played against. I know it is a league that is in constant growth and I cannot wait to be a part of it,” said the Lekeitio-born Onaindia.

Odei joins Hyderabad after two of the best seasons in his career where he helped his side Mirandes first to a promotion to Segunda Division in the 2018-19 season, and then to a 11th placed finish in the 2019-20 season.

The biggest highlight of the club's season was its run to the Copa del Rey semifinal, where it beat the likes of Celta Vigo, Europa League champion Sevilla, and Villarreal. Odei was also on the scoresheet against Villarreal in a dramatic 4-2 win.

Hyderabad FC coach Manolo Marquezd felt Odei is a great addition to his squad. “Odei is a tough central defender. He has played consistently in all the teams that he was a part of. A good header of the ball, very strong and fast, and very good in marking. In the last season, he was always present in the Mirandes line-up in their thrilling run to the Spanish Cup semifinal, so we expect him to bring in that experience.”