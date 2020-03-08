I-League: Second spot up for grabs for Real Kashmir in East Bengal tussle

Real Kashmir FC will look to ride on its impressive form at home when it hosts East Bengal here on Monday.

Real Kashmir is currently placed third with 22 points from 14 games and a win on Monday at the TRC Ground can take it to the second spot. The side comes into this game after a 1-0 win over NEROCA FC.

The Snow Leopards, who have excelled in counter-attacking football and converting set-pieces to win games, will be looking for another strong showing at home. They had lost just once in their six previous matches at home. Speaking on the eve of the match, Real Kashmir FC’s Mason Robertson said, “It is an important match for us. They have not lost a match in the last five encounters and are looking like a much stronger side than before.”

“We have the home advantage and we believe in our team and in our game. We will have to make sure we move the ball fast and catch them off-guard whenever possible,” he added.

‘Difficult yet entertaining’

East Bengal will have similar aspirations as it sits fifth on the table with 20 points from 15 games. A win against Real Kashmir away from home will help the side in its bid to secure a good position in the points table at the end of the league.

East Bengal midfielder Jaime Santos Colado was happy with the way the team has made a comeback in the league. He said: “The team is regaining confidence and playing good games. We must continue on the same path in the remaining matches. Real Kashmir is a great team — both home and away. In the first game, they made things very difficult for us and we know their strengths while playing at home. It will be a difficult yet entertaining game.”

The previous encounter between the two teams in the league, in Kalyani, had ended in a pulsating 1-1 draw.