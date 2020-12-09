IFA Shield: Real Kashmir and United SC among five team reaching quarters

Real Kashmir and United SC completed their group league outings with successive wins to sail into the quarterfinals of the 123rd edition of IFA Shield football here on Wednesday. Another three teams sealed berths in the last-eight stage recording wins in their respective groups.



Real Kashmir, which beat Peerless SC on Sunday, got the better of Aryan Club 3-0 at Kalyani Stadium and became the Group B topper in the process. United SC, which surprised Gokulam Kerala 1-0 in the opening round, downed BSS Sporting Club 2-1 in the second match to become the group D champion.



In group A, Kalighat MS prevailed over Kidderpore SC 4-1. This was enough to take the side to the quarterfinals as Kidderpore crashed out of the three-team group losing both its matches. Mohammedan Sporting, which had earlier beaten Kidderpore, also reached the quarters as a result. In Group C, George Telegraph advanced to the quarterfinals downing Indian Arrows 2-0. Arrows, the All India Football Federation’s development side, completed its group engagements with just one point earned from a 1-1 draw against Southern Samity in the previous round.



The results:

Group A: Kalighat MS 4 (Rahul Paswan 12, Supriyo Ghosh 51, Tuhin Sikdar 74, Gourav Mondal 90) bt Kidderpore SC 1 (Saikat Sarkar 27) , at Rabindra Sarobar Stadium.



Group B: Real Kashmir FC 3 (Mason Robertson 72, Danish Farooq 80, Lukman 90+4) bt Aryan Club 0, at Kalyani Stadium.



Group C: George Telegraph SC 2 ( Stanley Eze 13, Goutam Das 80) bt Indian Arrows 0, at Howrah Stadium.



Group D: United SC 2 (Sourav Das 20, Jaggannath Oraon- 31 pen) bt BSS Sporting Club 1 (Asif Ali 39).