I-League 2021-22: Aizawl FC, NEROCA FC register wins

A spectacular goal from substitute Ramhlunchhunga in the final quarter of the action helped former champion Aizawl FC beat newcomer Kenkre FC 1-0, in an eighth round fixture of the I-League at Kalyani Stadium on Monday.

The win helped Aizawl tally nine points from eighth matches and keep its chances of qualifying to the championship leg alive. The top seven teams in the first leg league standings play for the title in the second phase of the tournament.

In another match of the same round, NEROCA FC got the better of the All India Football Federation’s development side Indian Arrows by a solitary goal, at the Naihati Stadium.

Indian Arrows dominated the action for the majority of the contest but was finally done in by an own goal from defender Brijesh Giri towards the end of the match. The win took NEROCA to the third spot of the current standings with 13 points from seven matches.