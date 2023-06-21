India vs Pakistan LIVE score, SAFF Championship updates: Chhetri starts, lineups OUT; Kick-off at 7:30pm

PREVIEW

Fresh after the resounding success at the Intercontinental Cup in Bhubaneswar, India will begin its quest for a second title in less than a month when it takes on Pakistan in the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship opener here on Wednesday.

India, the defending champion and eight-time winner of the SAFF Championship, will be returning to the Sree Kanteerava Stadium after more than five-and-a-half years. The last match was in October 2017 against Macau, a 4-1 win which sealed India’s spot in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup.

When India takes the field this time, Asian Cup will once again be in focus, for the SAFF event will form an important competition in the lead-up to the 2023 edition.

On paper, the Pakistan tie is winnable. India’s South Asian neighbour is ranked 195, 94 places below India, and lost all three matches against Kenya, host Mauritius and Djibouti at the recently held four-nation tournament.

It is also set to start the match with hardly any practice, for it would have arrived in Bengaluru only in the wee hours of Wednesday because of a delay in visa approval. There is, however, some interest in Easah Suliman, a former England U-20 captain, who is now playing for Pakistan.

When India takes the field this time, Asian Cup will once again be in focus, for the SAFF event will form an important competition in the lead-up to the 2023 edition.

On paper, the Pakistan tie is winnable. India’s South Asian neighbour is ranked 195, 94 places below India, and lost all three matches against Kenya, host Mauritius and Djibouti at the recently held four-nation tournament.

It is also set to start the match with hardly any practice, for it would have arrived in Bengaluru only in the wee hours of Wednesday because of a delay in visa approval. There is, however, some interest in Easah Suliman, a former England U-20 captain, who is now playing for Pakistan.

-N.Sudarshan