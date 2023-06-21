MagazineBuy Print

Live

India vs Pakistan LIVE score, SAFF Championship updates: Chhetri starts, lineups OUT; Kick-off at 7:30pm

IND vs PAK: Follow for live score, updates and highlights of the SAFF Championship match between India and Pakistan.

Updated : Jun 21, 2023 19:14 IST

Team Sportstar
India head coach Igor Stimac, and captain Sunil Chhetri, during training ahead of clash against Pakistan.
India head coach Igor Stimac, and captain Sunil Chhetri, during training ahead of clash against Pakistan. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu
India head coach Igor Stimac, and captain Sunil Chhetri, during training ahead of clash against Pakistan. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the SAFF Championship match between India and Pakistan.

Key Updates
  • June 21, 2023 19:00
    An update from Kanteerava
  • June 21, 2023 18:53
    LINEUPS

    INDIA - Amrinder Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Shubashish Bose, Anwar Ali, Sandesh Jhingan, Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, Jeakson Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Pritam Kotal, Muhammad Kuruniyan

    PAKISTAN - Saquib Hanif, Easah Suliman, Muhammad Umar Hayat, Muhammad Sufyan, Abdullah Iqbal, Mamoon Moosa Khan, Otis Jan, Mohammed Khan, Rahis Nabi, Hassan Naveed Bashir, Harun Arrashid Hamid, Ali Uzair Mahmood

  • June 21, 2023 18:49
    SQUADS

    India– Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh and Phurba Lachenpa Tempa, Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra, Mehtab Singh and Rahul Bheke, Liston Colaco, Ashique Kuruniyan, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Rohit Kumar, Udanta Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Jeakson Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Lalengmawia Ralte, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rowllin Borges and Nandha Kumar, Sunil Chhetri, Rahim Ali and Ishan Pandita

    Pakistan– Saqib Hanif, Salman ul Haq, Abdul Basit and Yousaf Ijaz Butt, Muhammad Umar Hayat, Ali Khan Niazi, Muhammad Sufyan, Muhammad Umer Saeed, Mamoon Moosa Khan, Syed Abdullah Shah, Haseeb Ahmed Khan, Sardar Wali, Sohail, Easah Suliman and Abdullah Iqbal, Alamgir Ali Khan Ghazi, Ali Uzair Mahmood, Moin Ahmed, Shayak Dost, Muhammad Waleed Khan, Rahis Nabi, Harun Arrashid Faheem Hamid, Umair Ali and Muhammad Adnan Yaqoob, Abdul Samad Sha

  • June 21, 2023 18:47
    Streaming info

    The game between India and Pakistan in the SAFF Championship 2023 will be streamed live on FanCode on subscription basis. The will not be available on any TV channels in India.

  • June 21, 2023 18:33
    India vs Pakistan tournament opener - build up to IND v PAK, history, H2H
  • June 21, 2023 18:29
    All set!
  • June 21, 2023 18:27
    PREVIEW

    Fresh after the resounding success at the Intercontinental Cup in Bhubaneswar, India will begin its quest for a second title in less than a month when it takes on Pakistan in the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship opener here on Wednesday.

    India, the defending champion and eight-time winner of the SAFF Championship, will be returning to the Sree Kanteerava Stadium after more than five-and-a-half years. The last match was in October 2017 against Macau, a 4-1 win which sealed India’s spot in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup.

    When India takes the field this time, Asian Cup will once again be in focus, for the SAFF event will form an important competition in the lead-up to the 2023 edition.

    On paper, the Pakistan tie is winnable. India’s South Asian neighbour is ranked 195, 94 places below India, and lost all three matches against Kenya, host Mauritius and Djibouti at the recently held four-nation tournament.

    It is also set to start the match with hardly any practice, for it would have arrived in Bengaluru only in the wee hours of Wednesday because of a delay in visa approval. There is, however, some interest in Easah Suliman, a former England U-20 captain, who is now playing for Pakistan.

    -N.Sudarshan

    On paper, the Pakistan tie is winnable. India’s South Asian neighbour is ranked 195, 94 places below India, and lost all three matches against Kenya, host Mauritius and Djibouti at the recently held four-nation tournament.

    It is also set to start the match with hardly any practice, for it would have arrived in Bengaluru only in the wee hours of Wednesday because of a delay in visa approval. There is, however, some interest in Easah Suliman, a former England U-20 captain, who is now playing for Pakistan.

    -N.Sudarshan

SAFF Championship

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
