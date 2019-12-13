India vs Sweden LIVE: Coach Thomas Dennerby's first game as U-17 World Cup preparation begins

Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of India U-17 women's team's first game under Thomas Dennerby, who was appointed as the new coach in November, ahead of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup next year. This is Manasi Pathak and I shall give you all updates from India vs Sweden -- the opening match of the U-17 Women's Football Tournament being played in the Mumbai Football Arena.

LIVE UPDATES:

1'- KICK-OFF!

India XI: Manju Ganjhu, Shilky Devi (C), Thokchom Martina, Kiran, S. Lynda Kom, Sumati Kumari, Astam Oraon, Sunita Munda, Priyangka Devi, Kritina Devi, Nirmala Devi.

India substitutes: Anshika, Jyoti Kumari, Purnima Kumari, Nisha, Aveka Singh, Tanu, Amisha Baxla, Sai Sankhe, Daisy Lisa Crasto, B. Mariyammal.

Who is Thomas Dennerby?

Thomas Dennerby was earlier the coach of Nigeria's women's national team. He guided Nigeria to a third-place finish in the FIFA Women's World Cup in Germany in 2011 and a quarterfinal spot in the 2012 London Olympics.

Dennerby comes off a stint with the Nigerian Senior Women's team, having coached the Super Falcons in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France. He also coached the side to the AWCON title in 2018.

The FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup is slated to kick-off on November 3, 2020 and with just under a year left to go, Dennerby has his work cut out for him. "With my experience of having coached in World Cups, Olympics, European Championships, I would be able to stitch them into a formidable team. The optimism and cooperation among all in the Federation makes me feel we will achieve it together," the coach said on his appointment.

What's the big news?

India vs Sweden this evening holds importance because this will be the first time the Indian team will play under the guidance of Thomas Dennerby, who has been appointed to prepare and lead the girls for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2020. The World Cup will be held in November next year in India, becoming the second World Cup to be hosted in India after the 2017 U-17 Men's World Cup.

Match preview

Thomas Dennerby will make his managerial debut as the Indian U-17 coach today when India takes on Sweden in the U-17 Women's Football Tournament in Mumbai. Dennerby was appointed as the gaffer in November.

Ahead of the opener, he said, "This will be the first match-experience against another country for the team since my arrival. I am hoping to see that the players can produce on the pitch the things that we have been working on in training such as formation, movement etc. We have to make sure that we plan well for the games and that the players are actively looking to do the right things on the field."

READ | India U-17 girls gear up for tough test against Thailand, Sweden

Sweden U-17 head coach Pär Lagerström said that he is looking forward to the match, especially given the fact that Dennerby has coached in Sweden. "Of course, Thomas (Dennerby) knows the Sweden way to play extremely well but still I think it's the players that will play. We'll see what happens tomorrow and we're looking forward to the game," he said.

"I have not seen them (India) play before and would like to have a better view of the team. After the tournament, I definitely will. I have talked to Thomas and he said that India has very technical players – fast and different types of players."

Tri-nation tournament details

India will play a three-nation tournament in Mumbai alongside Thailand and Sweden. The tournament will be played from December 13 to 19. The full schedule can be found here -- India U-17 girls to play Thailand, Sweden.

Match details

India U-17 vs Sweden U-17 will be played in the Mumbai Football Arena. The kick-off is at 6 PM IST and the match will be streamed live by the Indian Football Team page on Facebook.